It’s Official! – Mavis Swan Poole’s Latest Release “The Assignment” is Pure Melodic Fire!

Crowned "Little Ella" by the late legendary trombonist Curtis Fuller,

Award winning Vocal Musician MAVIS SWAN POOLE has

generated quite a buzz on the international music scene. She is

graced with an unrivaled brilliance of shattering genre barriers with

her rich and smoky sound. Poole is known for being one of the first

jazz/soul Vocalists to employ her ability to sing two or more notes

simultaneously, or "multi-phonics". A rare gift since childhood, which

has remained with her even as a vocal surgery and sulcus survivor.

The late Al Jarreau summed it up best after her band (co-led with

Jeremy Bean Clemons), "Soul Understated" played at the

Pittsburgh Jazz Festival in June 2015. "Listen, I was around with

Coltrane and Miles. They wouldn't have wanted to get on the stage

after what you just did." In truth, Queen Mavis can croon as sweetly

as a bird, or wail and scat out fiery tones and improvised lines with

the most confident of instrumentalist.

SWAN has performed and shared the stage with the greats in most

genres. To name a few, Lauryn Hill, 9th Wonder, Prince and NPG,

Gladys Knight, Mavis Staples, Sheryl Crow, Shirley Caesar, Dr. Billy

Taylor, and The Wailers. While she has performed with other artists,

she has mostly performed under her own name, and with her

original music, proving a true Artist in her own right.

SWAN is a 2007 Magna Cum Laude graduate of North Carolina

Central University in Durham, NC. There, she was Classically

trained, earning a BA in Music Education, as well as a BM in Music,

with a concentration in Jazz Vocal Studies. In 2011, she received

her MA in Music, with a concentration in Jazz Vocal Performance at

Queens College in NYC. She also attended college for Psychology.

As an Educator, SWAN was a Vocal Jazz Adjunct Professor at

North Carolina Central University, and is currently a 6 -12 grade

Music Teacher at a prestigious charter school. Of course, she is

still, and will always, perform her own music around the world. She

is a Vocal Coach that boasts teaching experience that spans over

20 years.

Mavis is now making her most magical foray into the national scene

of urban adult music with the soulfully crafted EP entitled, ‘Adult

Time: Vol 1’, which features the single and sensual masterpiece,

“The Assignment”. Inspired by her personal desires, the

manifestations of the world around her, and her private ‘adult time’,

“The Assignment” is sure to satisfy the cravings that accompany the

way adults sometimes play. "The Assignment" was skillfully

sculpted by Mavis Sawn Poole and producer Eddie Gypsy Stokes.

Queen SWAN is creatively carving her space in the MusicVerse,

and establishing a solid legacy that will ensure she and her music is

remembered for years and years to come.

Her newest release “The Assignment” ISRC#: QZ-VQK-22-

91472 is doing very well, debuting on both terrestrial & digital

Smooth Jazz and R&B formatted stations nationwide according to

Mediabase with kudos to veteran independent radio promoter

Myron Ruffin. The single is available on all digital platforms and has

already garnered well over 200,000 streams on Spotify, while also

debuting on such top industry music radio tip sheets and

publications such as The DRT Independent Chart, Airplay

Magazine’s Hot Chart™, The Indie Soul Chart and The Urban

Influencers R&B/Soul Chart.

