Law drops her newest single “Why Me?”

New Jersey’s fastest rising R&B sensation, Law, is back with the release of her enticing new single, “Why Me?” on YouTube and all the usual streaming platforms on Friday, November 4th.

Singersroom previously covered Law’s work on her 2021 single, “Controller”. She also recently released a single “These Boys Ain’t It”.

Her latest offering “Why Me?” was produced and co-written by Sekai. This song takes on a darker tone than her previously released material and her new single “Why Me?” is a logical follow on her earlier EP “Vent”. Law told Singersroom what was driving her new musical direction:

“I definitely wanted to go places I haven’t been before artistically and expand the sound I made with “Vent”.

Law explained further that “Why Me?” is the start of her journey to “Vent Too” which will be the logical follow-up to her massively successful first EP “Vent” which has amassed over two million streams.

Law consistently delivers to her fans. And just like Rihanna, during her good girl gone bad era, Law’s vibrance and maturity as an artist shines in her eerie production values. This talented young R&B artist provided a more grounded voice for women to relate to – as well as being a role model to newcomers seeking to enter the market. Law’s latest musical efforts are available on all the biggest streaming platforms.

With “Why Me?” – Law is proving she is a well-rounded young woman growing in confidence into her musical artistry.

“Why Me?” drops on Friday, 4 November 2022 – add this delicious R&B single to your playlists.

Social Media

YouTube – https://youtu.be/6v_y_dXY54o

Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/lawandmusic/

TikTok – https://www.tiktok.com/@lawandmusic?lang=en