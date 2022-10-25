Yona Marie releases new single “People Make Time (For What They Want)”

Singer/songwriter and music producer, Yona Marie has just released her latest single, “People Make Time (For What They Want) on YouTube and all the usual streaming platforms.

“People Make Time” blends 90s hip-hop and R&B sounds effortlessly. Yona Maris sings about the experience of being taken for granted by someone you thought you could trust – whether it’s a friend, family member or lover. This cool retro track is a great anthem for people who know their worth and want to move ahead in life – even if someone else is trying to bring them down.

This track is an aspirational track about succeeding in the face of obstacles. It’s an uplifting single and it’s no surprise coming from this talented young artist – who herself is dedicated to helping other artists grow their musical creativity.

She does this via her own personal website Yona Marie Music which is a helpful resource designed to help musicians, rappers and others in the music industry learn more about song creation, marketing and tools to grow your musical career. Yona Maria is also an experienced content writer in the music space. Her site Yona Marie Music has over 350 helpful blog posts for artists, bands and composers wanting guidance.



The DC-based singer/songwriter studied music professionally at Hyattsville Middle School, Suitland High School, and Jacksonville University. She originally majored in Vocal Performance at JU, but switched majors later to Music Business after my first two semesters because of her growing passion for marketing.

The single “People Make Time” is out now across all the usual streaming platforms demanding that you add it to your R&B/hip-hop playlists.

