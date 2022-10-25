NATHAN DAVIS JR THE VIRAL STAR ON TIK TOK RELEASES NEW SINGLE “HOW MANY TIMES”

Nathan Davis Jr & Fresco Trey take listeners on a soulful musical journey on the status of a situationship. As the single unfolds it culminates into an explosive expression of chaotic love. Both Nathan and Fresco Trey are Memphis natives, who now reside in Los Angeles, CA. The single & video are now streaming on platforms everywhere. The Actor/Singer-Songwriter & Influencer, Nathan Davis Jr. is well on his way to be the worlds’ next star with his undeniable talent as a true triple threat.

His previous single, Jealous, has received over 66 million streams and counting. He will be releasing his first EP of R&B/ Pop songs this Spring 2023. His extraordinary fan base reaches over 16M on Tik Tok alone. We’re excited to see what the future holds for Nathan.

