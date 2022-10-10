The Musical Genius Of Alicia Keys

Why People Are Talking About Alicia Keys
Alicia Augello Cook, who was born on 25 January 1981, is known professionally as Alicia Keys. She is
an American singer, songwriter as well as a pianist. A classically trained pianist, Keys started
composing songs by the age of 12 and was signed at just 15 years old by Columbia Records.
After altercations with the label, she signed up with Arista Records and later released her debut
album, Songs in A Minor, together with J Records in 2001. The album was critically and commercially
successful and it sold over 12 million copies worldwide.
It gave rise to the Billboard Hot 100 number-one single "Fallin'" and netted Keys five Grammy
Awards in 2002. Also, her second album, The Diary of Alicia Keys (2003), was a critical and
commercial success, selling eight million copies across the globe and producing the singles "You
Don't Know My Name", "If I Ain't Got You", and "Diary". The album bagged her an additional four
Grammy Awards.
What Are Alicia Keys’ Most Popular Songs?
Here is our list of what we truly believe are Alicia Keys’ greatest songs:
* Underdog
* Karma
* Girl on Fire
* Like You’ll Never See Me Again
* Diary
* If I Ain’t Got You
* My Boo
* Empire State of Mind
* No One
* Fallin’
Fallin was Alicia’s’ first major hit. The deep and soul-saturated bluesy tone of this song made it an
immediate classic. The year Fallin’ came out, she bagged four Grammys, and three of them were for
this song. Also, Fallin’ was nominated for the album of the year however it lost even as she won Best
R&B Album of the Year with Songs in A Minor. Fallin’ is the important Alicia Keys power ballad that
made her fame and truly deserves to top any list of R&B or Alicia Keys’ work. Nothing else even
comes close .
She Is Married To Swizz Beatz
Alicia Keys is married to Swizz Beats and they have two children together.
Keys and Swizz Beatz met when they were teenagers in the 90s, just as she was beginning her
illustrious career and when the online slots Australia loves were starting to emerge. While the two
are totally in love now but that at the time, she couldn't have been less interested.
Swizz Beatz's peculiar personality eventually grew on Keys, and the two were rumoured to have
begun dating in 2008. Sadly, not everything was rosy at the start of their romance.
At that time, Swizz Beatz was still married to his first wife, Mashonda Tifrere. They share one son,
Kasseem Dean, Jr. Though he claimed that he and Tifrere were separated, she told quite another
story. In 2009, Tifrere alleged that Keys "destroyed a family" in a lengthy Twitter post.
Obviously, Keys dating Swizz Beatz wasn't the only drama. He had a short affair with Jahna Sebastian
and learned in 2008 that he'd fathered a daughter, Nicole, with her. (In addition, he had a child with
another woman, Nicole Levy, in 2000.)
His messy past didn't discourage Keys from "Fallin'" in love with him, however. The two officially got
announced their engagement in May 2010 and then Keys and Swizz Beatz got married just two
months later.