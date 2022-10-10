The Musical Genius Of Alicia Keys

Why People Are Talking About Alicia Keys

Alicia Augello Cook, who was born on 25 January 1981, is known professionally as Alicia Keys. She is

an American singer, songwriter as well as a pianist. A classically trained pianist, Keys started

composing songs by the age of 12 and was signed at just 15 years old by Columbia Records.

After altercations with the label, she signed up with Arista Records and later released her debut

album, Songs in A Minor, together with J Records in 2001. The album was critically and commercially

successful and it sold over 12 million copies worldwide.

It gave rise to the Billboard Hot 100 number-one single "Fallin'" and netted Keys five Grammy

Awards in 2002. Also, her second album, The Diary of Alicia Keys (2003), was a critical and

commercial success, selling eight million copies across the globe and producing the singles "You

Don't Know My Name", "If I Ain't Got You", and "Diary". The album bagged her an additional four

Grammy Awards.

What Are Alicia Keys’ Most Popular Songs?

Here is our list of what we truly believe are Alicia Keys’ greatest songs:

* Underdog

* Karma

* Girl on Fire

* Like You’ll Never See Me Again

* Diary

* If I Ain’t Got You

* My Boo

* Empire State of Mind

* No One

* Fallin’

Fallin was Alicia’s’ first major hit. The deep and soul-saturated bluesy tone of this song made it an

immediate classic. The year Fallin’ came out, she bagged four Grammys, and three of them were for

this song. Also, Fallin’ was nominated for the album of the year however it lost even as she won Best

R&B Album of the Year with Songs in A Minor. Fallin’ is the important Alicia Keys power ballad that

made her fame and truly deserves to top any list of R&B or Alicia Keys’ work. Nothing else even

comes close .

She Is Married To Swizz Beatz

Alicia Keys is married to Swizz Beats and they have two children together.

Keys and Swizz Beatz met when they were teenagers in the 90s, just as she was beginning her

Keys and Swizz Beatz met when they were teenagers in the 90s, just as she was beginning her illustrious career. While the two

are totally in love now but that at the time, she couldn't have been less interested.

Swizz Beatz's peculiar personality eventually grew on Keys, and the two were rumoured to have

begun dating in 2008. Sadly, not everything was rosy at the start of their romance.

At that time, Swizz Beatz was still married to his first wife, Mashonda Tifrere. They share one son,

Kasseem Dean, Jr. Though he claimed that he and Tifrere were separated, she told quite another

story. In 2009, Tifrere alleged that Keys "destroyed a family" in a lengthy Twitter post.

Obviously, Keys dating Swizz Beatz wasn't the only drama. He had a short affair with Jahna Sebastian

and learned in 2008 that he'd fathered a daughter, Nicole, with her. (In addition, he had a child with

another woman, Nicole Levy, in 2000.)

His messy past didn't discourage Keys from "Fallin'" in love with him, however. The two officially got

announced their engagement in May 2010 and then Keys and Swizz Beatz got married just two

months later.