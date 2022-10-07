Linda Diaz releases her latest hit “I’ll be Around”

On Friday, 7 September, New York-based singer/songwriter Linda Diaz released her new single, “I’ll Be Around” on YouTube and all the usual streaming platforms. This single is Linda’s second single release since 2020 and showcases the new indie songwriting style she finessed during the music industry’s forced hiatus in the pandemic.

The track is a bossa-nova inspired modern standard about the experience of forging your own path and growing apart from someone you love in the process. The song’s title captures the bittersweet essence of the song. But it provides assurances that no matter how far away we are, in physical or metaphorical distance, I will always be here for you – “I’ll Be Around”. The lyrics capture the themes of separation and connection simultaneously:

“We have charted our separate ways

through forest to higher ground

however long I must wait

I’ll be around”

Diaz penned the single at the beginning of the pandemic. Its message captures the isolation and uncertainty of the time to create something hopeful and beautiful. She recorded the single between her home studios in Brooklyn, New York and Lake Plymouth, New Jersey.

Diaz won NPR’s 2020 Tiny Desk competition. She was also featured singing and performing in the MTV VMA’s J Balvin x Toyota commercial. She has performed at numerous venues and festivals in the USA and Europe, and is the co-host of the award-winning PBS music education series SOUND FIELD. Linda is currently writing and recording her next album expected for release next year.

“I’ll Be Around” showcases Diaz’s lush vocal arrangements, melody, and poetic storytelling lyricism. The artist has a unique, gentle and soulful tone and her music expresses a maturity well beyond her years. She has been touted by industry veterans including Brittany Howard and Bob Boilen as “one-to-watch.”

Linda Diaz can routinely be seen as part of the hosting duo of the award-winning PBS music education series, Sound Field, and was most recently signed to UTA to expand on her touring and brand opportunities. Her most recent project was on October 4 where she was part of a celebration of National Hispanic Heritage Month for Sesame Street’s 2022 DEI Speaker Series. The artist is keen to align her music with issues related to advocacy and social justice.

Linda is hard at work currently writing and recording her next album. In the meantime, her fans will love “I’ll Be Around” which is available now to stream or download. Add this one to your playlists.

