Anisa releases new R&B single “Deserve Me”

The British-Somali artist and creative powerhouse, Anisa has just released her hot new R&B single “Deserve Me” on YouTube and all the usual streaming platforms from September 29th.

This new single “Deserve Me” follows her debut single, “Yalla” which amassed over half a million plays online and was celebrated by BBC 1Xtra, Reprezent Radio and FootAsylum and other platforms.

The track “Deserve Me” was written by the artist Anisa and produced by Edashman. It pays homage to the 1990s and early noughties era of R&B music which was pivotal to Anisa’s upbringing, and influenced her artistic journey.

The sultry British-Somali artist grew up only a stone’s throw away from London’s iconic Wembley Arena. Even early on, Anisa was focused on achieving success with her creative passions. A natural entrepreneur she continues to grow her unique brand on social media where she has grown a loyal following for her realism and humor. She plans to release two more singles before the end of 2022.

The music video for “Deserve Me” is a fun and creative production – directed by Anisa and shot on location around the City of London. The music video is inspired by 90s-era music videos which tell a story. Anisa has artfully crafted a story-led music video for ‘Deserve Me’. The story starts with the heroine, Anisa being grounded from going out with her friends, but as you’d expect, she pulls up to the party, where she sees her ex-lover, and is reminded of all the ways that he didn’t deserve her in the first place.

Speaking about the inspiration behind this new single, Anisa told Singersroom:

“The moment I heard the production, it felt super nostalgic to me, and I really miss that old school sound. The inspiration for the song came from that ‘90s and early 2000s R&B era, which was very pivotal to me growing up, and has such a great influence on my music today! This song is about finally realizing that you deserve better – it’s almost like waking up from an epiphany and finally letting go! It’s a song I created to teach girls to never settle for anything less than what you deserve, and that’s on SELF RESPECT”.

“Deserve Me” is out now on all the usual streaming platforms. This is one to add to your R&B playlists.

