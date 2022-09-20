Saul Stone drops smooth new single “Bring it Back”

R&B powerhouse Saul Stone has just dropped his latest single “Bring It Back” on YouTube and all the usual streaming platforms.

Singersroom has covered Saul Stone’s earlier work – “Conversations” in 2020 and “White Lies” in 2014. His latest offering “Bring it Back” is similarly impressive and shows his maturation as an artist in the R&B space.

Saul Stone is originally from Atlanta, Georgia which houses a thriving music industry and is considered to be a mecca for rap, hip-hop, soul and R&B artists. Stone moved to Los Angeles, California and he is building his music career in earnest from there.

Since 2014, Saul Stone has been consistently delivering records and music which are both innovative and thought provoking for his rapidly expanding fan base.

Stone’s latest single, “Bring it Back” is a sophisticated and smooth tune with a boppy, hypnotic beat. He delivers a sultry voice with lush background and raw lyrics which we haven’t heard before. The awesome electronic music backing track showcases Stone’s soulful lyrics. This single shows a level of sophistication and maturity which will resonate with his audience.

“Bring it Back” is out now streaming on all the usual platforms – it’s a must-add to your playlists.

