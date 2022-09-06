Nadia Sade’ releases new EP “Ruthless”



“Riot” from EP Ruthless

R&B singer/songwriter Nadia Sade’ has released her latest EP “Ruthless” on the usual streaming platforms. The EP includes six singles:

1. Say It.

2. Riot.

3. Your Way.

4. Use You.

5. Done Done Done

6. Nadi Girl.

The R&B singer/songwriter Nadia Sade’ delivers a powerhouse of talent in her diminutive frame. The artist was born and raised in Sarasota, Florida. She currently lives in the music mecca, Atlanta, Georgia where she is honing her craft.

The first single on the EP “Say It” demonstrates the artist’s smooth vocals and the other tracks show her versatility as an artist and performer. All six songs combine skillfully crafted instrumental backing and quirky stylings (including a Caribbean inspired steel drum instrumental backing in “Riot”). Her voice is like honey – a mellifluous sound – delivering a unique listening experience. Her vocal style is what is going to set her apart from her musical counterparts in the same R&B genre.

Her childhood musical influences included Ice Cube, James Brown, Scarface and Miles Davis and listening to these musical legends inspired her to write her own music. Female musical influences included Lauryn Hill, Aaliyah, Missy Eliot and Chaka Khan – but she developed her own style which is more independent than the traditional, mainstream R&B, pop culture.

Nadia Sade’ has a unique approach to delivering the sweetest, yet the sassiest of melodies for her fans. Her latest EP “Ruthless” is where she showcases her talent and impressive vocal range. She explains her musical creative process in the following terms:

“Even though the process is harder moving with artist integrity in a male-dominated field, we still have a voice and create our own and actually own it.”

Nadia Sade’s EP “Ruthless” is out now streaming across all the usual platforms – make sure to add all six songs to your R&B playlists. This artist has a bright future ahead of her.

