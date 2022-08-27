Raqui releases new single “Waste My Time”

Talented newcomer, Raqui is an artist from Virginia Beach, Virginia. She is just starting out as a new independent artist and on August 26, she released her new single, “Waste My Time” across all the usual streaming platforms.



Cover art for single “Waste My Time” by Raqui

Raqui grew up playing a range of musical instruments and singing and her music incorporates many different sounds to produce her unique sound. She loves to make music which has a mix of R&B as well as adding an acoustic twist to many of her songs.

The single, “Waste My Time” is about Raqui wanting to be with somebody so much that she would prefer having her time wasted than not be with that person. The song was written and produced by the singer. She explains what drove her to write this song as follows:

“I feel like sometimes we compromise ourselves for love, so when we find somebody who can’t or won’t give us what we want, we sometimes will compromise our own needs just to be able to experience the possibility of love with that person.”



Sultry singer Raqui

“Waste My Time” is an invitation to a potential lover and the song draws in the listener to the story Raqui is telling – including candidly exploring her feelings and her desire for intimacy and connection. The song has a hypnotic bass beat which delicately sits beneath Raqui’s smooth vocals and a chilled tempo.

“Waste My Time” is out now and streaming across all the usual platforms – add this one to your playlists.

Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/raqui_music/

Spotify – https://open.spotify.com/artist/6LELpE0tNK3aQQTvdG32AY?si=wzviuKBMR0GMCKwSRj75Ag&nd=1

YouTube – https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=64VEK9zEhCU