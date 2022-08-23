Singer’s Room Article – Rebel Rae releases new track “Layover”

Singer/songwriter, Rebel Rae has just released her new single “Layover” on YouTube and all the usual streaming platforms. Rebel Rae is part of the Benin City collective. This sublime new track will be featured on her upcoming album coming out later this year.

Rebel Rae was born in the DMV (DC, Maryland and Virginia areas). She represents a culturally diverse backdrop which sets the tone for her music and her work as a songwriter and visionary. Her main influences have been notable artists such as Macy Gray, Lauryn Hill and Otis Redding. She explains that her music is a physical extension of her journey through her voice – and her sound resonates with audiences globally.

The artist has toured with fellow DC artist Ari Lennox on the European leg of the “Shea Butter Baby” tour before returning to London where Rae performed to sold-out audiences across the UK and Europe.

Rebel Rae released her debut album in 2020 through Sony Music’s Orchard and is now preparing for the release of her second album, “From DC with Love” early next year. Her single “Layover” will feature on that album.

From the sublime, chilled opening, “Layover” delivers a unique R&B listening experience along with an artfully black and white shot music video. In the opening bars, Rae sings:

“I see chains, window panes and a thousand different views”.

This track is about yearning for lost love and memories of another time. The artist explains what the song is about and what drove her to write it:

“If you’ve ever been away from your lover for long periods of time, this song is for you. It captures the feeling I felt being overseas in London for months while having someone that I was into all the way back in Los Angeles. Of course if you hold out for that person, the anticipation will be there as you head back to them and you get this song.”

“Layover” is out now and streaming across all the usual platforms. Add it to your playlists.

YouTube – https://www.youtube.com/watch?app=desktop&v=6YjcJ3TeiY0

Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/rebelraemusic/?hl=en