Kota the Friend & FLTBYS Bringing Global ‘Flight Night Music Festival’ to Denver

Brooklyn, NY – August 11, 2022/ – NYCNewswire –®fltbys Music and Entertainment (Flight Boys) will continue its Global Flight Night Hip-Hop Festival Series in Denver, on Friday, September 9th, 2022 at Cervantes Masterpiece with Kota the Friend headlining. Tickets are on sale now.

In its early days, Flight Night was a showcase for some of the best upcoming talent in New York; the original Flight Night showcase was held at Two Steps Down Restaurant in Fort Greene, Brooklyn and featured the late Capital Steez, Phony Ppl, and Dyme a Duzin. A young Joey Bada$$ was also a frequent attendee of Flight Night shows and formed Pro Era right outside a Flight Night Event.

Today, Flight Night has become a global celebration of independence, embracing a mission to shine the spotlight on underrepresented indie artists at each festival stop, punctuated by a performance by Kota the Friend.

“Ever since 2008 we’ve been giving people the opportunity to get on stage, when no one else was giving the opportunity,” said Kota. “Flight Boys has always been a company for young people who just want to do something but have no platform.”

Flight Night’s most recent stop brought back-to-back sold out shows at Sony Hall in NYC. Indie performers Sha Summers, Samuel Limata, Ace Clark, Hello O’shay, Iso Indies, Lizzy Ashliegh, Brianna Castro, Israel Autumns, Bungalow Collect and Ty Vybz took full advantage of their 15-minute spotlights, and Kota the Friend ended the night with an exclamation point. “So dope to be out here with all these crazy talented artists,” shared Limata.

Colorado and Kota have always had a special relationship, and the Brooklyn Lyricist’s most streamed song pays homage it’s namesake.

https://open.spotify.com/track/3DbBgbnDUOml329rAp2Tbr?si=c57f0c25562a49fb

While Denver (Cervantes, 9/9/22) and Harrisburg (HMAC 11/11/22) are next up, FLTBYS has announced international stops in Paris, London, Amsterdam, Berlin, Australia and New Zealand.

Tickets for Denver Flight Night are on sale now and can be purchased at flightnight.com.

About KOTA the Friend

KOTA the Friend is an independent hip-hop producer and recording artist who has amassed over 400 million streams and 6 million monthly listeners globally. He launched the fltbys skate and culture brand in 2008 when he was a junior in Brooklyn HS of Performing. KOTA is also a trained musician, who plays the trumpet, guitar, and keyboard.

photo by Jeffrey Tillquist: 2022 Flight Night (LA)

Kota the Friend photo by Geoff Levy

About FLTBYS

FLTBYS is a hip-hop and skate culture brand, created by hip-hop lyricist Kota the Friend. The brand originated in 2008 when Kota the Friend was a junior in Brooklyn HS of Performing Arts. The brand created the infamous Flight Night event, featuring top underground artists from NYC to LA, and beyond.