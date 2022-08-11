Music / News / R&B Music / R&B Music Videos / R&B News / R&B Videos

Mavis Swan Poole” releases EP “Adult Time, Vol 1”

R&B artist Mavis Swan Poole

SWAN is an Award winning Jazz, Soul/RnB, Gospel, & Reggae Singer Songwriter who’s worked w Lauryn Hill, Prince, Sheryl Crow, The Heavy, Gladys Knight, Roy Hargrove, The Wailers, Shirley Caesar, & Mavis Staples. She’s performed @ Coachella, Essence, Jazz In The Garden. TV-‘Vinyl’ (HBO), Jimmy Fallon.

She is a singer’s singer. Known by many soul and jazz greats for her tremendous vocal stylings, Mavis SWAN Poole has become a sought-after singer, songwriter and bandleader over the past few years. Al Jarreau loved her work and legendary trombonist Curtis Fuller dubbed her “Little Ella.” We first heard Mavis on her fantastic work leading the band Soul Understated.

On [date] the artist Mavis Swan Poole released her new single “The Assignment” which forms part of her LP/EP “Adult Time Volume 1” on and all the usual streaming platforms.

The song, “The Assignment” is a smooth understated soul tune putting you in a relaxed laid back mood.
It is about that satisfying time after love when time does not seem to exist.
It is about a lover who completely satisfies a woman:

“He understood the Assignment” (to completely satisfy…)
Babe won’t you just relax
She knows what you like squeezes you so tight
Babe this is eternity

He understood the Assignment
Got me in perfect alignment

He understood the Assignment
He did me good
His is in so deep my head is spinning
Addicted to his love
He did me good, very good

He certainly understood the assignment


Mavis Swan Poole

The single “The Assignment” is out now across all the usual streaming platforms and is one to add to your playlists.

