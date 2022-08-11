Mavis Swan Poole” releases EP “Adult Time, Vol 1”



R&B artist Mavis Swan Poole

SWAN is an Award winning Jazz, Soul/RnB, Gospel, & Reggae Singer Songwriter who’s worked w Lauryn Hill, Prince, Sheryl Crow, The Heavy, Gladys Knight, Roy Hargrove, The Wailers, Shirley Caesar, & Mavis Staples. She’s performed @ Coachella, Essence, Jazz In The Garden. TV-‘Vinyl’ (HBO), Jimmy Fallon.

She is a singer’s singer. Known by many soul and jazz greats for her tremendous vocal stylings, Mavis SWAN Poole has become a sought-after singer, songwriter and bandleader over the past few years. Al Jarreau loved her work and legendary trombonist Curtis Fuller dubbed her “Little Ella.” We first heard Mavis on her fantastic work leading the band Soul Understated.

On [date] the artist Mavis Swan Poole released her new single “The Assignment” which forms part of her LP/EP “Adult Time Volume 1” on and all the usual streaming platforms.

The song, “The Assignment” is a smooth understated soul tune putting you in a relaxed laid back mood.

It is about that satisfying time after love when time does not seem to exist.

It is about a lover who completely satisfies a woman:

“He understood the Assignment” (to completely satisfy…)

Babe won’t you just relax

She knows what you like squeezes you so tight

Babe this is eternity

He understood the Assignment

Got me in perfect alignment

He understood the Assignment

He did me good

His is in so deep my head is spinning

Addicted to his love

He did me good, very good

He certainly understood the assignment



Mavis Swan Poole

The single “The Assignment” is out now across all the usual streaming platforms and is one to add to your playlists.

