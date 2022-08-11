Evoking 90’s Nostalgia with a Dynamic R&B Track- AR Santiago Unveils Captivating New Single “Falling”

Few up-and-coming singer-songwriters can encapsulate the

true spirit of R&B music. However, staying true to her own beat while also alluring audiences with

the familiar 90’s Hip Hop and R&B appeal, AR Santiago’s newest EP is set to soar.

Titled #SadGirlHours, the new mini EP was released on July 18 th , 2022, and delivers a resonant,

enrapturing, and nostalgic 90’s feels and vibe. The album’s leading single, “Falling” marks a first

release of the 3-track EP, and also features vocals from hitmaker Jhene Aiko's 3:16 in the record.

“Falling” with its subtle, eclectic style and magnetizing vocals by AR Santiago, is drawing listeners

back into time. The heartfelt track offers audiences a peak into the personal experience of the artist-

one that is both relatable and compelling.

The song, produced by Billboard charting producer Dylan Graham, was “very personal to me” Say’s

Santiago. “I wrote it 4 years ago about a relationship I had with a man who unbeknownst to me had

a girlfriend. I was very naïve to say the least,” reminisces the artist regarding her new track.

Standing out due to her unique and powerful vocals, AR Santiago believes that she is sculpting a new

wave in the beloved genre. Her characteristic style, look, and inviting appeal are what add onto the

artist’s formidable musical brand.

Ashley-Renee Santiago, better known by her artistic identity AR Santiago was born in Philadelphia,

Pennsylvania. This Afro-Latina is a talented and seasoned R&B singer and songwriter. Santiago

began working and building relationships with artists and writers like Nick Grant, B Hess, Verse

Simmonds, Tate Kobang, and Pop Lord, among others. Perfecting her vocals and musical style, AR

Santiago boasts a rich experience that includes writing and referencing for big leagues such as Usher

and Summerella.

AR Santiago released her debut single “Crazy” in 2019 which depicted a harmony-filled R&B spin on

Britney Spears early 2000's hit "Drive Me Crazy". Ever since then, the artist has continued to adapt,

evolve, and stun audiences with tracks such as “Bad” and “Tokyo” featuring well-known industry

songwriter Breana Marin. Inspired by the work of her favorite icons Michael Jackson and Mariah

Carey, Santiago continues to deliver stunning musical compositions.

