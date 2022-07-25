A look back at some memorable songs about animals

Impactful lyrics and soulful voices have contributed to some of the most memorable music ever

released, but there are other tracks that similarly hit the mark. When it comes to the world’s love of

animals, particularly dogs and cats, there is a wealth of songs dedicated to a topic that many

people can relate to.

Songs about animals are filled with symbolism and provide a relatable subject matter that can

apply to global audiences. A song about a specific reptile or a furry friend can result in a number of

killer metaphors, hard-hitting stories, and even a happy tribute to a past buddy. Love them or hate

them, animals are prominently featured on this planet of ours anyway, from animal-themed

documentaries to a Funky Monkey game. As such, given society’s overall love of the animal

kingdom, it’s inevitable that some famous artists and bands from the world of music would share a

number of compositions around a beloved pet or a trip to the zoo.

While love songs and tales of hate are preferences for some, others prefer the way in which they

can identify with an animal-themed masterpiece. So, without further ado, let’s take a look at some

of the most memorable songs about animals.

Bat Out of Hell – Meat Loaf

A bat flying at speed out of hell and coming towards your head would probably be shockingly fast,

making Meat Loaf’s analogy for this fast-paced masterpiece entirely accurate. The song, which has

been prominently featured on classic playlists for years now, tells the story of a man who wants to

explore the open road on his motorcycle, only for it come to a horrifying end after he crashes badly,

with his heart-breaking out of his body “like a bat out of hell.” It makes sense, right?

Slow Cheetah – Red Hot Chili Peppers

While the exact meaning of this particular Red Hot Chili Peppers song is up for debate, the

mention of a ‘Slow Cheetah’ is prominent throughout. Some say the track is about struggling to fit

in, perhaps hinting at how a slow cheetah isn’t common and potentially highlighting the person

featured in the track’s feelings of isolation and loneliness. Others, though, think the song is about

battling some form of addiction.

Zebras and Airplanes – Alicia Keys

A track that has gone relatively under the radar compared to some of her other creations, this slow

and relaxing song by Alicia Keys focuses on the animals with distinctive black-and-white striped

coats throughout, although the context in which they’re referred to is open to interpretation.

Released in 2014, many people think that the soulful singer is referencing a dreamy painting

alongside her love of zebras .



Cool for Cats – Squeeze

Occasionally featured in television shows and movies, while also being included in advertisements

over the years, Cool for Cats is one of Squeeze’s most famous tracks. Although the “cats” in this

particular song are actually meant to be cool individuals, it’s still an iconic tune with our beloved

feline friends being referenced throughout. In fact, the title of the song is also a reference to a TV

show that ran in the ’50s.

Eye of the Tiger – Survivor

If you haven’t heard Survivor’s classic track, then you should probably question whether or not

you’re a true music fan. Featured prominently in film and TV over the years, it’s easily one of the

most motivational songs ever recorded. A go-to tune when in the gym or going for a run, it’s a song

about never giving up as people channel their inner tiger and battle on through.