Dylan Joshua’s new single “Wishing you were still here”

R&B up and coming singer/songwriter Dylan Joshua has just released his latest single “Wishing you were still here”. At its essence this single is a love song – but it beautifully captures that sad nostalgic empty feeling when you contemplate your ex leaving. Dylan delivers this message in the smooth melodic groove that this talented artist is known for.

Joshua explains what drives his musical vision: “I’ve been in a nostalgic mood as a listener, so when it came to creating I wanted to take some elements of the vulnerability we used to have back in the early 2000s to make a track you can miss your ex too, be in your feels too.”

The artist Dylan Joshua also insists on using a heavy hand in the musical production process and he sustains creative control over all his works. He’s now in a position to amplify his earlier success and expand further into both the Canadian and North American markets. His music is inspired by some of the 2000’s most influential artists such as Usher, Ginuwine and Diddy.

In “Wishing you were still here”, Dylan reflects on the good times he had in a former relationship – delivering a positive message about love and connection, with no regrets.

Dylan has worked with a close network of friends and family to create multiple EPs and visuals and he introduces his fan base to a philosophical and sci-fi inspired lens, under the social media moniker “Alternateº”. So, it’s no surprise that he’s got over 10 million streams worldwide and his fan base is a testimony to his musical ability and skill in connecting people through his authentic vibe, relatable lyrics, and impressive graphic design. His work has been featured on Billboard, HipHopDx, Wonderland, Earmilk and many more.

The single “Wishing you were still here” is out now on all the usual streaming platforms – add it to your playlists.

