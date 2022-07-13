ElectraQueens Blaze New Trails with Their Inspiring Single “Walk Away”

The ElectraQueens are breaking all the rules as they make their latest mark on the music scene with seamless vocal harmony. Originally known as The Highway Women starting back in 2016, they have been making waves ever since! Their introduction of breathtaking new vocalists to the lineup then set the stage for the project’s pivot to a fresh sound highlighting their unstoppable range for 2022 and beyond.

Don’t miss their new music video for “Walk Away” as they unleash a fresh, harmonious blend of vocals for a whole new experience going forward.

These three soulful sirens bring their own unique vocal backgrounds together in Nashville, TN for a whole new sound. Originally from Ohio, Gabrielle Vaughn brought her rock and pop styles to the Nashville music scene. Alyssa Scott left her home of Fargo, North Dakota behind and performs for the local Nashville stages. Jenane Dahl, hailing from Georgia, brings it all together with her R&B chops to lead and blend their individual styles into perfect harmonious balance.



The ElectraQueens

There is even more to come from ElectraQueens as they work tirelessly to bring their range to other projects in addition to their own. ElectraQueens are featured in new collaborations with Kathy Sledge of Sister Sledge and another project from The Bacon Brothers. Be sure to keep yours ears open for release dates on both projects set for this year.

Until then, be sure to check them out on all the major music platforms and don’t miss their “Walk Away”.

music video out now on YouTube!

