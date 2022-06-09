SAGÉ releases new single “Like a Fly On the Wall”

SAGÉ (formerly known as Shonta’ Renee) is an independent R&B soul singer/songwriter and music producer based out of Savannah, Georgia. SAGÉ has just released her latest single “Like a Fly On the Wall” on June 10, 2022 across all the usual streaming platforms.

SAGÉ first discovered her passion for music at the age of five when she would emulate her favorite musical icons, Ella Fitzgerald and Anita Baker while singing along while their music was played on the radio. She discovered at an early age that she could not only sing but she had a gift for writing lyrics. The singer developed her vocal range further in the church choir. By the age of ten she was writing her own lyrics.



Singer/songwriter SAGÉ

In 2011, SAGÉ began her professional journey as a musical artist. By August 2014 she released her first single, “Mocha Man” on iTunes, Google Play, Spotify and all the major streaming platforms. “Mocha Man” got over 50,000 hits on YouTube only a week after release. She later released two additional singles, “Slow Down” and “Regretful” in October 2014. Both of which received placement in independent films, TV series for BET and a major YouTube series.



Discography for SAGÉ

Over the following year, SAGÉ then released her debut EP “Situationship” in April 2015. She took a short break shortly after to address health issues and returned with her Bounce Back anthem “3Xs Bounce Back” in 2020 which gained over 100,000 views on Instagram. In 2021, she released another hot track “It Takes 2 (Peaches n Mangos)” which was also well received by her growing fan base.

Her latest single, “Like a Fly On The Wall” is written from the perspective of a fly who doesn’t bother anyone but simply travels through life being self-aware and observing human experiences. In this song, SAGÉ invites her listeners to imagine a life scenario where a pretty brown girl from the South who was so consumed by trauma and struggle that she was too afraid to leave the house because of the “things she saw with her eyes.” Her lyrics and SAGÉ’s melodic vocals convey the pain and struggle including how she lost part of herself after her father’s death in 1995 and how she uses music to cope with that.



Music video for “Like a Fly On the Wall”

The sultry singer/songwriter is continuing on her journey of collaboration and connecting with her audience, growing her brand and continuing to create dope soulful music for her listeners.

“Like a Fly on the Wall” will be released on YouTube and across all the usual streaming platforms on June 10, 2022. Grab a copy and add this track to your playlists.

Social Media

Facebook – https://www.facebook.com/sagethegoddess/

Twitter – https://twitter.com/sage_the_artist

Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/sage_the_artist/

YouTube – https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCSbpc6_xHEfk7uGANGduJEg?view_as=subscriber

Soundcloud – https://soundcloud.com/sagethegoddess

TikTok – https://www.tiktok.com/@_sage_the_artist