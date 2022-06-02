Tsharna releases new EP “About Time”



Album cover art for Tsharna’s debut EP, “About That Time”

An exciting new R&B soul songstress has emerged from Luton in the United Kingdom to debut her exquisite EP titled “About That Time” on Thursday, May 26. The EP includes the following five tracks:

1. “Think About Me”

2. “Curfew”

3. “Shiver”

4. “For Life”.

5. “Insane”.

The EP was written and composed by the artist herself, Tsharna. The production team included Sunsetdrver (Lylo Gold, Shaé Universe), Machine Baby (J-Hus, Ghetts, Giggs), and Solikeys who all collaborated to deliver this exquisite, understatedly sexy and vulnerable project.

“About That Time” will take Tsharna’s fans and listeners on a reflecting, honest and vulnerable journey through her personal experiences of love and romance. Her messaging initially questions the concept of love, describing how people lose themselves when in love, including obsessing over relationships. She sings about gaining the strength to manifest the kind of love she wants for herself.



London-based R&B artist, Tsharna

Tsharna’s debut EP opens with the first track “Think About Me”, which sees Tsharna naively giving her love away without reciprocity. In the second track, the more playful ‘Curfew’, Tsharna sings about the excitements of young puppy love, before she reminisces over a deep and exhilarating love on “Shiver”. In “For Life” Tsharna offers up her most emotional and vulnerable song on the EP where she manifests the kind of lover she wants. Tsharna brings “About That Time” to a close with the headstrong “Insane” where she reflects upon her loyalty to her lover – even to her own detriment.

When asked what inspired her to write “About That Time”, Tsharna explained that:

“I used the phrase ‘About That Time…’ because I frequently relive these moments in my head as if it were a diary. I prefer to think of these songs as a representation of those experiences, and the title is recalling those moments of my life. The title also has another meaning for me – it’s like I’m in a big music hall listening to the DJ introduce each new song for the night. When you hear them say, ‘alright it’s about that time we slow things down’, you just know the rest of the night is about to be nothing but R&B. In this case, I’m the DJ, I’m the storyteller providing a look into my world”.

Recently Tsharna has been rapidly gaining popularity both for her amazing voice and R&B remakes that have led to cosigns from Wretch 32, Krept & Konan, and Nana Rogues. Her original music has also been championed by BBC Introducing and The Unsigned Guide.



Tsharna

Tsharna was born in Luton, United Kingdom from Jamaican and St. Lucian parents. Unsurprisingly, she grew up listening to reggae, soca and dancehall as well as writing poems from an early age (8 years old). She was inspired by such musical legends as Whitney Houston and Etta James. Tsharna’s poetry compositions soon turned into ballads (and lyrics) and she developed a passion for contemporary R&B where she expanded her musical talent. She studied music at BIMM London and she has been releasing music as an independent artist since 2018.

With her amazing debut EP “About That Time”, Tsharna is poised to make a splash in the R&B music scene. “About That Time” is out now across all the usual streaming platforms. Grab your copy now and add to your playlist

Social Media

Linktree – https://linktr.ee/Tsharna

Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/tsharnaofficial

Twitter – https://www.twitter.com/tsharnaofficial

Facebook – https://www.facebook.com/tsharna