Remey Williams releases new single “The Real”

On May 17, 2022 the rising R&B talent Remey Williams dropped his latest track “The Real” featuring OLA & Slimwav on YouTube and all the usual streaming platforms.

The new single, “The Real” is Williams’ first single released in 2022. It follows the success he experienced with his earlier release single “Real Love Ain’t Safe” which exploded on Spotify in 2021 getting over 40,000 streams.



In “The Real” Remey Williams delivers an honest account of his relationships. In this song, Remey, OLA and Slimwav sing about removing toxic relationships and instead focus on finding intimacy, connection and a raw, authentic relationship. The track succeeds in blending old school soul/R&B and new flavors of R&B along with tinges of Teddy Riley-esq voicebox notes which have the smoothness and of Tank or Vedo.



Remey Williams explained his inspiration for writing “The Real”:

“Men want a real relationship and love too! I think we live in a world now where the action of that word isn’t being taken seriously. As an artist who is heavy in my career, it’s hard to find a person who really rocks with you for you. It’s also hard for someone to understand what you do and be okay with it. That’s what finding the “Real Thing” is about.”

The singer-producer is also the active drummer for R&B singer Summer Walker and has worked with notable artists such as Shenseaa, Jacob Latimore, 6lack, and others. He also produces for Summer Walker and Ruth B.



Williams’ earlier single “I’m Good” was featured on the popular Showtime Original Series, “The Chi”. Williams is an artist who pours his heart and soul into his music. Allowing his most heart wrenching experiences to guide his music into being relatable for his listeners.



Remey Williams’ new single “The Real” is out now on all the usual streaming platforms. Add it to your playlists.

