Kristina Murrell releases second album “Beautiful Disaster”



Singer/songwriter Kristina Murrell – Album artwork for “Beautiful Disaster”

From the soulful opening bars of Kristina Murrell’s new title track to her album, “Beautiful Disaster” it’s apparent that this sublime collection of songs is anything but. The sultry singer/songwriter, Kristina Murrell’s newest album, “Beautiful Disaster” was released on Friday, May 27 on Soundcloud.

Because of a copyright issue, one of the tracks, “Let Me Drive” was omitted from the album released on Soundcloud. However, her fans can listen to “Let Me Drive” on Spotify.

Kristina Murrell’s latest album, “Beautiful Disaster” is the logical follow-up to her award winning debut album “Passion & Pain”. “Beautiful Disaster” is a sublime 12 track album which showcases the singer/songwriter’s Caribbean heritage. It includes a mixture of R&B ballads, afrobeat-laced grooves and island-tinged pop (see also the title track “Beautiful Disaster”).



Body from “Beautiful Disaster”

This latest album, “Beautiful Disaster” continues her exploration of earlier relationship themes she raised in her debut album “Passion & Pain”. This album celebrates the artist’s lightness of being as the old gives way to the new. From the grooving and pleading of “Body” to the confident female swagger of “She Could Never” on to the new love possibility of the album closer “Run It Back” and the disco-fied title track “Beautiful Disaster”, Kristina proves she’s got staying power.



Kristina Murrell – Beautiful Disaster

Kristina Murrell is clearly going to dominate the scene as the new Caribbean Queen of R&B. The singer/songwriter moved to the United States at only fifteen from Bridgetown, Barbados. She got her musical career underway while still in high school and demonstrated her musical potential and awesome vocal range in choir class. A successful audition saw her signed with Global Music Award Winner, Sonny King and later with Music for Love International – which is a record label known for its global humanitarian efforts.

Her debut album “Passion & Pain” blended genres and sonic aesthetics. It was a mixture of pop with rhythm and blues but driven by her personality and innovation as she developed her own personal brand. Kristina’s musical influences include fellow Barbados-born superstar, Rihanna. But this artist is carving her unique path and sound by combining a variety of stylistic elements to form a sound all her own.

Her hard work has already paid off. Her debut album, “Passion & Pain” was ranked number 1 on the iTunes chart in her native Barbados. It also earned Murrell the Bronze Award at the Global Music Awards in “Vocal Performance and R&B”. Kristina’s single “Stronger” also received a nomination in best R&B/Soul/Funk from the Hollywood and Media Awards. Murrell and her producer and sometime duet partner Sonny King also won the USA Songwriting Competition (R&B) for the slinky “Got Me Dreaming”.

When asked what inspired her to write “Beautiful Disaster”, Kristina responded with:

“All good things come to an end, and even when everything is a disaster and going wrong, it can be a beautiful learning experience which makes you stronger in the end.”

Kristina’s duet partner and producer, Sonny King, explains the creative process that drove this latest album:

“The album is truly a follow up to the story we told on “Passion & Pain”. This is the aftermath of the relationship from the first album. Kristina and I wanted to really showcase her versatility while staying true to her Caribbean roots. I think the fans will relate to the idea that new love and relationships can be beautiful and disastrous.”



Talented Caribbean singer Kristina Murrell at work in the studio

The full album “Beautiful Disaster” is out now across all the usual streaming platforms – such as Soundcloud – it includes the following 11 tracks:

Chances

Drug of Choice

Call Me (featuring Sonny King)

Beautiful Disaster

Strawberry Moon

She Could Never

Solid

More

Body

Respectfully

Run it Back

The 12th track “Let Me Drive” is available only on Spotify because of copyright issues. Make sure to add this entire album to your R&B listening playlists.

Social Media

You Tube – https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCFQlnk5lWoe4fK6V-0hap-w

Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/krisscrispy/

Facebook – https://www.facebook.com/kristina.murrell.10

Twitter – https://twitter.com/KristinaMurrel2

Soundcloud – https://soundcloud.com/user-998829265/sets/beautiful-disaster/s-IXm45Q81MoN?utm_source=clipboard&utm_medium=text&utm_campaign=social_sharing