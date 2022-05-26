Mechie So Crazy drops new single “OTW”



Album artwork “OTW”

The hot new hip-hop artist, Mechie So Crazy has just dropped his latest single “OTW” (“On the Way”) on YouTube (scheduled release: May 26) which was produced by Tasha Catour. The official music video was directed by Chastity Corset.

His fans should also check out his “making of” video which shows the creative process and production excellence behind Mechie’s creative team. This “making of” OTW video is a great teaser for the upcoming single.

Mechie So Crazy showcases his awesome dance moves (and torso) in this trailer. You also get to see the team of artists and back-up dancers they assembled to put this music video together and the way they combine lighting, sound and atmosphere to deliver the final product.

“OTW” (On the Way) is scheduled for release on May 26 across all the usual streaming platforms. Add this single and this hot new hip artist to your playlists.



Mechie So Crazy BTS of OTW Official Video (Making Of)

Social Media

Linktree – https://linktr.ee/Mechiesocrazy

YouTube – https://www.youtube.com/c/SoCrazyTV

Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/mechiesocrazy/

Twitter – https://twitter.com/mechiesocrazyy