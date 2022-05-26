Attack the Sound’s latest single “Pick Up Your Phone” hits the airwaves



Artwork from “Attack The Sound” You Tube video

On May 26, Chicago-based R&B funk band Attack the Sound (ATS) released their latest single, “Pick Up Your Phone” on You Tube and all the usual streaming platforms.

“Pick Up Your Phone” is a Doo-Wop-inspired up-tempo tune coming hot on the heels of the band’s earlier hit, “People Make Love”. “Pick Up Your Phone” is a high energy song which will transport listeners back to the golden age of music where big band music was celebrated.

The song is also reminiscent of the 1980s and will keep listeners on the dance floor from beginning to end. This song is a perfect fit for a live studio audience all the way up to the big musical finish at the end of the song. “Pick Up Your Phone” is essentially about the forces we experience in our relationships – about connection, self-disclosure – but essentially positivity and hope.

Lead singer Davo Sounds delivers a heart-on-sleeve storytelling “please don’t make me wait for you” while the lyrics fit neatly with the song’s fun and uplifting musical arrangement and instrumental backing.

Attack the Sound (ATS) was formed in 2009 by by army vet, singer/songwriter Davo Sounds (David Woulard) with the following line-up of exceptional musical talent:

Lead Vocals/Guitar – Davo Sounds

Guitar/Vocals – Viano

Bass – Netta Sherrell

Keys/Vocals – Nikki

Drums/Vocals – Paris Jmal

Sax/Vocals – Vante

Trumpet/Vocals – Wei

Trombone/Vocals – Royce Turner



“Attack the Sound” band members

This talented 8-piece ensemble has worked tirelessly to leave a lasting impression on the

Chicago music scene. The band’s unique sound is achieved by a fusion of jazz, hip hop, blues, gospel and rock. Their musical style or genre is a unique Chi-pop (alternative R&B) sound.

In 2020, ATS signed their first recording deal with Winding Way Records for their single “Love is War” and that same year that song won Judges’ Choice at the Midwest Film Festival. The band has remained busy ever since.



Attack the Sound performing live in Chicago

Attack the Sound have just completed successful performances on Chicago’s Windy City LIVE, WGN TV as well as opening for the popular rapper Taylor Bennett. Their bassist, Netta Sherrell is currently performing in the Broadway musical “SIX”. Their lead singer, and guitarist, Davo Sounds spearheads ‘Karaoke Storytellers’ at Chicago’s Schubas Tavern artists are invited to tell their story and match it with a song that they sing via karaoke.

Attack the Sound has a unique musical style and sound with a wide appeal to both traditional and indie-R&B fans. Their music combines jazzy hip-hop combos with rock and gospel influences. You can get a sense of their musical versatility by checking out some of the band’s recent live performances in Chicago on WGN TV, Windy City Live and Solar Sounds.



Attack the Sound on stage – Windy City Live

“Pick Up Your Phone” is out now and streaming across all the usual platforms. Make sure you add this one to your dance playlists. There’s no doubt that 2022 is going to be a big year for Attack the Sound.

Social Media

Website – https://www.attackthesoundmusic.com/?utm_source=Linktree&utm_medium=banner&utm_campaign=passive

Facebook – https://www.facebook.com/AttacktheSound

Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/AttacktheSound/

Twitter – https://twitter.com/AttacktheSound

YouTube – https://www.youtube.com/user/AttacktheSound