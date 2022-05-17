Kyon Ball releases new R&B single “Sweet Love”



Singer/songwriter Kyon Ball

The 23 year old up and coming R&B artist, Johnny “Kyon” Ball has just released his latest single “Sweet Love”. The single “Sweet Love” is a 90’s R&B inspired song and it sets a delightfully nostalgic mood for listeners, particularly the old school R&B fans.

The artist, Kyon Ball, originally hails from Columbia, South Carolina. He relocated to Los Angeles to seriously pursue his music career. Kyon’s style of R&B includes heartfelt lyrics combined with a slightly dark ambience. He has a unique sound.

Kyon has been playing music since the age of seven when he learned to play drums for his church. This artist is a multi-talented performer who learned to play a range of musical instruments growing up including piano, guitar and ukulele. By the time he was eighteen, Kyon was already producing and engineering his own music. It was around this time that he decided to get serious about his musical career.



Kyon Ball at work in the studio on guitar – Instagram

He was inspired to become an R&B vocalist after watching performances of artists such as Tory Lanez, Summer Walker, Bryson Tiller, Giveon, Chris Brown, H.E.R, Tank, and Lucky Daye. These early influences inspired him to follow his musical dreams.



“Sweet Love” album artwork

Kyon Ball also manages, produces and engineers for other artists in his local area. He really enjoys working across these elements in the music business.

Kyon Ball wrote the lyrics to “Sweet Love” as well as performing the single. From the opening bars of “Sweet Love”, the listener is transported back in time. “Sweet Love” was produced by Ice_Cold in successful collaboration with the artist. Great choices were made in instrumental backing and the chilled piano opening and segue into the vocals will keep the listener hypnotized until the final bars.



Newest R&B kid on the block – Kyon Ball (courtesy Instagram)

The song is essentially a romantic ballad and the artist’s messaging is always positive. “Sweet Love” is the song you play to get your girl back.

“Sweet Love” is out now and streaming across all the usual platforms. Add this tune to your playlist if you love old school R&B romantic ballads

