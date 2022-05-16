Presenting Nezsa’s new R&B single “Trouble”



Singer/songwriter Nezsca

The Canadian-based Nigerian alternative R&B singer/songwriter Nezsa has just released her latest single “Trouble” on Friday, May 6, 2022. “Trouble” will also be included on Nezsa’s upcoming sophomore EP “To All the Heartbreakers” (coming out this summer).

The single “Trouble” tells the story of a woman seeking revenge on her ex-lover and the song showcases Nezsa’s unique sound and unconventional musical styles and introspective songwriting.

Nezsa was selected as the next “Africa Rising” artist by Apple Music on the back of the success of her earlier single “Break” which received over 100,000 downloads. That single was featured on Apple Music’s “New Music Daily” and “R&B Now”, and Spotify’s “Fresh Finds” and “Mood Ring”.

The ethereal track sees Nezsa standing up to a toxic ex-lover, and pushing back against their cheating, gaslighting and lying ways, over lush synth keys, infectious 808 drum patterns, and a glorious saxophone arrangement that perfectly punctuates the track.

When asked what inspired her to write “Trouble” Nezsa told Singersroom that:

“‘Trouble’ came to me so naturally. Gbeduboss sent me the beat and I was immediately enthralled by the heavy baseline and overall dark vibe. The story is inspired by some of my own experiences, but it’s also dedicated “To All the Heartbreakers”, just as the EP is named. It’s a very empowering song because it’s about standing up to those who’ve hurt you and reclaiming your agency, finally showing them that you’re not weak. In a way, it’s dark because it seems to celebrate revenge, but I think that functions as a therapeutic form of expression in showing myself and also my listeners the extent of our capabilities”.

Nezsa first burst onto the R&B scene in the summer of 2019 with the debut tracks “Lost” and “Like this?” which quickly attracted global listeners. Her style is an effortless fusion of alternative R&B and neo-soul.

She joined forces with the Mr Eazi-founded label service and she released her debut EP “Bitter-Sweet” last summer to rave reviews from fans and critics alike, before taking a hiatus last year to work on her sophomore EP “To All the Heartbreakers”, which arrives later this summer, and will feature the singles “Break” and “Trouble”.



R&B artist Nezsa

‘Trouble’ is a glorious genre-bending R&B offering that’s driven by Nezsa’s enchanting voice, layered harmonies, and vivid storytelling lyrics which her fans will resonate with.

“Trouble” is out now on all the usual streaming platforms. Add this one to your playlist.

