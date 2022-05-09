Music / News / Pop Video / R&B Music / R&B Music Videos / R&B News / R&B Videos

Toy Taha releases new single “Suite EFX”

Toy Taha is an American singer-songwriter and arranger from Philadelphia, Pennsylvania and she has just released her new single “Suite EFX” from her debut extended play, “Eight”.


Suite EFX album artwork

Taha’s major singing and songwriting musical influences include Michael & Janet Jackson, Prince, Teena Marie, Amel Larrieux, Beyoncé, Aretha Franklin, Jill Scott, Me’Shell Ndegeocello and others. Taha is a naturally gifted singer/songwriter and stage performer. She has commented that performing on stage “gives me life” and energizes her.

Taha showcases her unique songwriting ability and storytelling with her emotive vocals and meaningful lyrics which focus on the themes of nostalgia, empowerment, sexuality and declarations of love.

The single “Suite EFX” opens with a sublime, smooth musical arrangement and tempo reminiscent of R&B hits from the 1970s. Her vocals and lyrics draw in the listener:


Screenshot from Suite EFX Official Lyric Video

“I can build a fire
But it’s better when you’re around
Passionate desire
We should paint this room right now

This upcoming R&B artist is guaranteed to make a splash in her chosen genres of R&B, midnight soul and quiet storm. She will be one to watch in the next few years.

“Suite EFX” was written and arranged by Toy Taha and produced by Grammy-Award winning producer Dreamlife (NAS, Summer Walker, Ari Lennox, Snoop).

Toy Toha’s new single “Suite EFX” is out now on all the usual streaming platforms. Add it to your playlist.

Social Media

YouTube – https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCq1q9bvXkp4bLg0rsqv5vEA

Twitter – https://twitter.com/ToyTahaMusic

Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/toytaha/?hl=en

Spotify – https://open.spotify.com/album/6tUn6V1GgI9Axm2lNV9U2h

