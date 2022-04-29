Dante Riverz drops dope new single “Real Freak”

Seattle-based singer-songwriter Dante Riverz released his latest single and music video “Real Freak” on April 22. The music video was directed by NuWavRecords with the music produced by the artist, Dante Riverz and Tonik and featuring a female lead played by Yellow.

“Real Freak” opens with a hypnotic, eclectic electronic (almost piano-like) musical arrangement which creates a cool underlay for Riverz’ smooth vocals. The song is essentially about passion, sensuality and desire and feeling connected to another person in an intimate way.



Riverz and Yellow in music video “Real Freak”

The up and coming R&B artist hails from Seattle Washington. His smooth and sultry vocals and catchy hooks over the modern R&B trap beats give his music a sensuous vibe and offer his listeners an immersive musical experience.

Dante Riverz grew up in Mountlake Terrace, a town north of Seattle. Riverz’ passion for music and performance started at an early age. His most powerful musical influences were from traditional R&B and soul music, Bollywood movies and classical music from The Beatles.

He has been writing music since 2017 and to date has already released two singles on YouTube: “Real Freak” and “Gameplay”. He plans to release an EP in summer 2022 entitled “Pressure”.



Seattle-based singer/songwriter Dante Riverz

Riverz is an energetic and dynamic young performer on the rise. His musical stylings and unique vocals make him stand out from his peers in the R&B and hip-hop genres.

“Real Freak” is out now and streaming on all the usual platforms. Add it to your R&B playlist.

