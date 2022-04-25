R&B sensation Saneit releases candid new music video “Prove Me Wrong”

Rising indie-artist and R&B sensation, Saneit debuted her highly anticipated music video “Prove Me Wrong” on YouTube on April 18, 2022 – receiving almost 11,000 views in five days post-release.

The music video “Prove Me Wrong” was produced by Rozart (@rowesay) and directed by Maurice Jackson of @monomedia_llc. The music video was completely shot in Chicago and it delivers an authentic depiction of losing love and trust during a romantic affair.

Album cover art

The protagonist, Saneit, tells her story in “Prove Me Wrong” as she justifies her perception with “receipts, facts” and searches for the heart of the issue. She tells her lover “Hope you got your mind made up”, displaying the confidence in her own beliefs that something’s not right in the relationship.

In “Prove Me Wrong” you can see Saneit’s musical style evolving with her heartfelt yet sensuous vocals. She clearly is an artist to be taken seriously. Her unique sound and melodic range showcase her true skills as an emerging R&B player.

Saneit is clearly bootstrapping the success of her earlier single “You Don’t Have To Worry” which already has more than 68,000 views since its release five months ago. Saneit has boasted co-signs and support from her music predecessors Missy Elliot, Jennifer Hudson, and Ari Lennox.



Album cover art “Prove Me Wrong”

“Prove Me Wrong” is out now and streaming across all the usual platforms and is a must-add to your next playlist.

Social Media

Website – https://saneit.live/

YouTube – https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCBviucnSOTx5t43Hm-v1E-Q

Twitter – https://twitter.com/_iamsaneit

Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/iamsaneit/?hl=en

Spotify – https://distrokid.com/hyperfollow/saneit/prove-me-wrong