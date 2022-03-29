Neika Simone releases single “My Door” from the “Beautiful Moments” EP

Neika Simone, is a contemporary smooth jazz singer-songwriter based in Virginia who is originally from North Carolina. On March 8, Neika Simone released her new single and music video “My Door”.

The single “My Door” is the first track from her tantalizing four-track EP “Beautiful Moments”. “My Door” is a smooth jazz track which reminds you that your personal worth is never dependent upon another person’s decision to stay in a relationship with you. This dynamic and empowering women’s anthem was produced by Hannon D. Lane, Victor Nelson and is distributed by Canis Major Digital.

Other tracks on the EP include: the title track “Beautiful Moments”, “Million Pieces”, and “Sweet Craving”.

Neika Simone wrote “Beautiful Moments” to tell the story about opening yourself up to the highs and lows of new love while unpacking the complicated nuances around commitment, infidelity and setting boundaries after a painful breakup.

Simone wrote the lyrics and melody herself and her major musical influences are jazz legends: Nina Simone, Ella Fitzgerald, Sarah Vaughan and Nancy Wilson. Neika Simone’s work has been described by SmoothJazz.com as having “powerful vocal range, a dynamic expanse of emotions, an intoxicating rhythm diversity and a hypnotic gift for intimate and inviting songwriting.” It’s no surprise that her parents named her after the iconic jazz legend, Nina Simone.

Neika’s musical journey began as a teenager, when her elegant vocals became apparent while singing in the Kings Mountain, North Carolina church choir. After discovering Simone’s natural musical talent, her parents enrolled her in piano lessons when she was only 7. Early exposure to professional musical instruction, along with her natural talents, ensured that music would become a driving force in her life. By the time she had completed high school, Neika Simone was a classically trained pianist and vocalist and she was writing her own lyrics and composing music.

After completing high school, Neika Simone attended Elizabeth City State University where she earned a B.A. in Music (majoring in Piano). She later attended Norfolk State University where she graduated with a Master of Music Education degree (majoring in Voice). After college, Simone continued to hone and develop her musical craft, performing with bands such as Left Turn Right Band and Fouray. It was during that time she found her natural home in the sounds of smooth jazz where she began to sing and write music specifically for that genre.

She was ranked number 1 on the “Chartbound Below 30” Smooth Jazz chart with the release of her debut EP, Beautiful Moments. Her work is dedicated to honoring her idol (and her namesake), the late, great, recording artist and activist, Nina Simone.

“My Door” and the four track EP “Beautiful Moments” is available now on all the usual streaming platforms. We expect that this empowering record will be going for add-ons in both Adult Contemporary radio and Smooth Jazz contemporary station categories.

Social Media

Website – https://www.neikasimone.com

You Tube – https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC7nPRjHdc09Z54l_QbfmWxA

Facebook – https://www.facebook.com/NeikaSimone/

Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/neika_simone/

Spotify – https://open.spotify.com/album/7Lv0pmODNiJacPiq2yYqOx