VSN Black releases new Hip Hop/rap single “30 Hands”

Canadian-based hip-hop singer/songwriter VSN Black released his latest single and music video “30 Hands” on March 24, 2022. VSN Black is setting the tone for his upcoming music with the much hyped track “30 Hands”.

The track opens with a haunting electronic musical arrangement which underscores Black’s rapping lyrics throughout. The emerging R&B artist uses artfully arranged rhyming (rapped) lyrics which tell the story in sections:

“She said when you get the juice that they gon’ start to use you,”

This new single will undoubtedly bring in more fans for this talented young performer. Some of his other singles: OTW, Big Spenda, 9 Hrs, Move You, No Sleep, Double Dose, Luv in U, Right now and Do It have achieved impressive streams on Spotify (over 300K). “30 Hands” is going to guarantee that VSN Black accelerates his music career to even greater heights in 2022.

The single “30 Hands” is out now on all the usual streaming platforms such as Apple Music, Amazon, Audiomack, Spotify, Soundcloud and Tidal – it’s a must add to your playlists.



Album cover art for “30 Hands”

Social Media

Website – https://vsnblack.com

Spotify – https://open.spotify.com/artist/68fsrlyYwYfFIyPAatYnIk?si=EtjsOdeHSeyxAD1tBB64cg

Apple Music – https://music.apple.com/ca/artist/vsn-black/1446336720

You Tube – https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCWT7uLwO-bHf-UM44tngoXg

Twitter – https://twitter.com/vsnblack

Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/vsnblack/

Facebook – https://www.facebook.com/vsnblack

Streaming Links

Apple Music – https://music.apple.com/ca/album/30-hands/1615274867?i=1615274868

Spotify – https://open.spotify.com/track/1ZephPoFVWiUZ4CmQI1qeL?si=e31fe57e1546422d

Audiomack – https://audiomack.com/vsnblackmusic/song/30-hands

Youtube – https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zWRKUGbThxo

Soundcolud – https://soundcloud.com/vsnblack/30hands

Amazon – https://music.amazon.com/albums/B09VZDZXM5?marketplaceId=ART4WZ8MWBX2Y&musicTerritory=CA&ref=dm_sh_It6zIWxt5tFQ49HWMEowGV0EE

Tidal – https://listen.tidal.com/album/221724227/track/221724228