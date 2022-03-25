Sloppy Vinyl’s own RNBHunter drops new record “The Best”

New Jersey native RNBHunter just dropped his first R&B single release of 2022 with “The Best” which was produced by KingSiNevo and released on Soundcloud on March 25. This single is a soulful and melodic record which tells the story of Hunter in pursuit of a beautiful girl. The story is in the lyrics and the young R&B legend sings:

“Looking for the best , Well I B e-s-t. Well established, I’m the flyest here , without the wings…”

From the mellow instrumental opening, our hero, Hunter explains why he is the best and he can give the girl what she asks for. RNBHunter’s music is designed to tell intimate stories around love, celebration, romance and tragedy. He shines a light on the inner beauty of human connection even within the harshness of an urban environment.

RNBHunter started his musical journey as a teenager where he attended the nation’s first performing arts high school, Arts High in Newark, New Jersey. Following high school, Hunter was determined to pursue a professional music career. He was immediately signed to a music publishing company, Water Muzic. He later signed to the artist development sector of Water Muzic and Sloppy Vinyl where he would learn to perfect and enhance his musical craft.

RNBHunter

Hunter plans to release more music in 2022 and will be delivering new material, new videos and live performances this Spring and later in the year.

“The Best” is out now and streaming on all the usual platforms. Add it to your playlists.

