EB Locha Mocha releases new single “Something Different”



Rapper EB Locha Mocha

Rapper EB Locha Mocha is releasing her single “Something Different” on March 25, 2022 on Apple Music.

EB Locha Mocha is an emerging talent and female rapper hailing from Natchitoches, Louisiana. Her love of music started from early childhood where she participated in extensive voice and violin musical training up to advanced levels. During her teenage years, she performed and danced in many professional dance and musical events staged by her high schools.

Musically, she was most influenced by Lil Kim, Beethoven, Pimp C and Beyonce.

EB’s musical vision is to deliver a fresh, raw and unique sound representing women’s power and making boss moves and overcoming obstacles with style, grace and grit.

Her new single “Something Different” is a playful and catchy pop tune with the lyrics suggesting some positive changes to a relationship, “Can we make it interesting?”. This single really showcases EB’s quite impressive vocal range and she delivers an almost ethereal, yet very sultry, sound. “Something Different” will not only delight her existing fans but will attract a larger fan base as the single gets traction.



E.B. Locha underneath Louisiana billboard – courtesy EB Locha Instagram

Listen to EB’s sublime vocals on “Something Different” which is out now and streaming on all the usual platforms – add it to your playlist.

Streaming ‘Something Different’

Apple Music – https://music.apple.com/us/album/something-different-single/1612846821

Social Media

Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/locha.mocha_/