Alfred Jackson releases new R&B single “Do you think About me?”

Pop/R&B artist, Alfred Jackson is releasing his new single “Do You Think About Me?” on Friday, 25 March 2022 and you can watch the teaser trailer for his YouTube promo video. The single will be included in his new album U.G.L.Y. which is scheduled for release on June 17, 2022.

R&B and soul artist, Alfred Jackson wrote the single, “Do You Think About Me” as a way of explaining the end of a relationship and he considers the universal feelings of love, loss and heartbreak in this powerful song.

The Los Angeles-based singer songwriter has been performing in front of audiences from an early age. He was destined for a career in music. He was born and raised in South Central, Los Angeles and it was here that he began his musical journey, enrolling at the Marla Gibbs Performing Arts School and later the Amazing Grace Conservatory under the direction of both Wendy Raquel Robinson and Tracy L. Coley.

It was there that Jackson’s love of performing and entertaining continued to blossom and grow.

The multi-talented Jackson spent his teen years perfecting his creative craft in school plays, church choirs and dance classes. In his twenties, he joined a vocal male ensemble, 4MULA1 which combined the sounds of 90s R&B music with Southern crunk – which was an emerging hip-hop genre becoming popular in the early 2000s.

After leaving 4MULA1, Jackson embarked on his solo career. His formal education and natural talents served him well and provided him with multiple unique opportunities, including sharing the stage and recording with some of music greats, including Diane Warren, Rodney Jerkins, Brian Michael Cox, Jason Derulo and Stevie Jay.

Jackson has also performed at some of music’s most legendary venues including House of Blues, The Roxy, Ivar and the Key Club. He’s also had a great deal of success internationally, touring in Asia, Europe and the Caribbean to captivated audiences.

Jackson’s upcoming third studio album, U.G.L.Y (Ur Greatest Legacy’s You), is a 15-track project that explores multiple themes including the importance of self-love, self-worth and living your life without shame.

R&B singer Alfred Jackson in contemplative mode

“Do You Think About Me” is out now on Soundcloud and all the usual streaming platforms – recommend adding to your playlist if you like performers like Usher, Bruno Mars or Lucky Day.

Social Media

Website – https://www.alfredjackson.net/

YouTube – https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC3_ewUKHYX3Op9qOy3sGmCw

Facebook – https://www.facebook.com/alfred.jackson.7

Twitter – https://twitter.com/ajismusic?lang=en

Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/alfredjacksonmuzic/