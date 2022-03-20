Davis Chris and Mr Foster new release EP “Catfish & Grits”



Davis Chris and Mr Foster

On March 18, R&B recording duo Davis Chris and Mr (Shane) Foster released their new album “Catfish & Grits” which is a mix of blues, R&B, Hip Hop and country. Since its release the EP “Catfish & Grits” has been ranked the No. 9 Blues album on iTunes.

The first track on the EP, “Mississippi Mud Pie” has landed on an official Spotify editorial playlist NU Blue and is now ranked 167 on the Spotify Global Charts.



Mississippi Mud Pie ranking 167 on Spotify Charts

The EP “Catfish & Grits” includes the following six tracks:

* “Mississippi Mud Pie” written and performed by Davis Chris, Mr Foster and Jayson Bendara.

* “Blue Jeanz” written and performed by Davis Chris and Mr Foster.

* “Half Full” written and performed by Davis Chris and Mr Foster and featuring Ashley Toman.

* “He Popped the Question” with Davis Chris, Mr Foster and Natalis.

* “Ryde” – Davis Chris, Mr Foster, Jayson Bendara and Andy Horton.

* “Nobody” – Davis Chris and Mr Foster.



Davis Chris and Mr Foster signing a record deal DFD Music July 2021

The single “Mississippi Mud Pie” featuring Jayson Bendara has been streamed more than 18,000 times since its March 18, 2022 release.



Album artwork for “Catfish and Grits”

The album “Catfish & Grits” is out now on the usual streaming platforms such as Spotify (with over 131K monthly listeners) and Apple Music and iTunes. The EP and single is a must-add for your playlists.

Social Media

Website – https://www.dfdmusic.com

Facebook – https://www.facebook.com/DFDMUSICLLC/

Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/iamdavischris/

Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/iamshanefoster/