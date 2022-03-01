Devin Nash releases new single “Pretty Woman”

The songwriter/producer duo Devin Nash and ThatNiteLife released their new single “Pretty Woman” in mid-February 2022. Devin Nash is an urban pop artist from Atlanta, based in Baltimore, Maryland.

“Pretty Woman” has a distinctive, edgy 1980s feel to it delivered by a complex musical arrangement and Devin Nash’s smooth and confident vocal stylings. This song is not the usual R&B offering and instead is more of an urban pop/electro crossover piece which will be welcomed by both his existing and emerging fan base.

Baltimore native (but now Atlanta-based), Devin Nash, blends his R&B musical style with an alternative 80s vibe. Devin has been writing music from an early age and he formally studied songwriting techniques in high school. He started his first musical group at the age of 18 and he is passionate about music and the creative process involved in songwriting.



Urban R&B crossover pop artist Devin Nash

In 2016, Devin Nash released his debut album “Her” which performed well on the charts. He draws his musical inspiration in the writing process from his everyday life experiences around relationships including lost love, failures, sadness as well as finding true love and happiness and joy.

As both a singer and songwriter, Devin has written material for other musical artists. He has endless talent and energy and his approach is determined and laser-focused. When asked about his creative process he reflected that: “I’ve had songs running in my mind and the burning desire to share them with the world, my entire life”.

In 2017, Nash performed at the BET Awards and he enjoyed commercial success with songs appearing on Vh1’s Black Ink Crew Chicago and MTV’s Teen Mom. His signature motto is about appreciating the moment: “Wherever you go, there you go; stay present.” His musical inspirations include: Boyz ii Men, Dru Hill, and Nsync and when he was at College he became interested in a wide range of musical genres from country to gospel.

Devin Nash’s new single, “Pretty Woman” is available now on all the usual streaming platforms. Make sure you add it to your playlist.

“Pretty Woman” – https://linktr.ee/devinnashmusic

Social Media

YouTube – https://www.youtube.com/user/DevinNashMusic

Facebook – https://www.facebook.com/devinnashmusic

Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/devinnashmusic/

Twitter – https://twitter.com/devinnashmusic/

Soundcloud – https://soundcloud.com/devinnashmusic