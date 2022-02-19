Mariama Whyte releases new single “This is a Gift”

Mariama Whyte is a recording artist, songwriter, actor as well as a coach and public speaker and author. Her new single “This is a Gift” was released on January 21, 2022. The single “This is a Gift” was written by Mariama Whyte and Ronyai Hawkins and produced by Bryan Golden and included background vocals performed by Stacey Richardson and Donnie Lynee.



Album artwork for “This is a Gift” by Sean O’Halloran of SO’ Creative and Micaiah

This delightful song, “This is a Gift” is an uplifting melody which showcases Mariama Whyte’s smooth vocals and against a cool up-tempo ukulele/guitar riff. The lyrics are catchy and fun:

But I don’t ever want to lose it

So I set my heart to music with a simple acoustic

Maybe it’ll come to mind

And sure enough it came my way

As easy as the night

I saw your face

I know what this is

This is a gift

Mariama Whyte is not only an accomplished songwriter, she’s released several EPs through her production company and she is currently working on completing a full album. She has also worked as a singer and actress performing and touring with “Disney’s The Lion King” and “The Color Purple”. She has performed in various musical productions locally at Karamu House, Dobama Theater and Cleveland Public Theater.



Mariama Whyte writing and composing music

Mariama has been involved in music and the performing arts since as early as elementary school and she got involved in performance to overcome her shyness and anxiety speaking in front of a crowd. Her mother noticed her knack for acting and singing and promptly enrolled her in acting and voice classes at Karamu.

In middle school, Whyte learned violin and studied at the Cleveland Institute of Music. She also attended the Music School Settlement for piano lessons and continued to play throughout her high school years. She was named concertmaster of the Shaker High School Orchestra during her senior year. Whyte majored in English at the College of Wooster, and it was during her senior year that she decided to explore the performing arts as a career.

Her new single “This is a Gift” is available now on the usual streaming platforms.

