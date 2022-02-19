Kissie Lee releases new R&B single “Always Something”

Upcoming R&B artist Kissie Lee released her new single and music video “Always Something” on February 17.

The music video for “Always Something” was filmed and directed by @Juice Bigfellow and the song was penned by the artist herself and produced by 6lement & Big Zar. Kissie wrote the song in her hometown of Atlanta and she applied a modern twist to 2010 R&B vibes drawing inspiration from a difficult relationship in her past. The single “Always Something” is being released ahead of her album “My Toxic Love”.



Singer/songwriter Kissie Lee

The message behind “Always Something” and her upcoming album “My Toxic Love” is to invite her fans to pay close attention to toxic traits and behaviors in their intimate relationships and to develop better boundaries. She tells her fans that it’s better to trust their intuition and in “Always Something” we see Kissie wrestle back and forth with the idea of leaving her man and the lyrics are empowering:

“Tell me who gone love you when ya dough get low, And who gone keep that bed warm when them hoes get ghost / Why you always gotta be the one who do the most, When I’m ya baby” ~ “Always Something”

The singer/songwriter Kissie Lee was originally from Denver but later moved to Atlanta where she created a unique R&B sound which would set herself apart from the pack. Her career developed momentum after performing and touring with singer and television personality KeKe Wyatt after being discovered by the Lady of Soul.

Kissie Lee has written material for artists like Sammie, Tiny Harris, The OMG Girlz, Jacob Latimore and R&B sensation Jacquees. She has clocked up over 900,000 streams on multiple platforms with over one million video views on her latest hit single ‘My Love” on YouTube.

“Always Something” is Lee’s tenth single and is out now on all the usual streaming platforms.

Social Media

Twitter – https://twitter.com/iamkissielee

Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/iamkissielee/

YouTube – https://www.youtube.com/kissielee1

TikTok – https://www.tiktok.com/@iamkissielee1

Spotify – https://open.spotify.com/artist/68EqjbRRDNkqP9XqghWATZ?si=b9b2d04a8dd44b70&nd=1