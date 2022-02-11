Tucker Nichol releases new R&B single “Not my Business”

Listen to “Not My Business” on Spotify.

Nashville native and former Miss Tennessee, USA, Tucker Nichol has just released her new R&B single “Not my Business”. This compelling new track sets out to confront false narratives around a turbulent family dynamic. “Not my Business” is being released just ahead of her upcoming album “Too Close to Home”.

“Not my Business” is about becoming empowered through better boundaries and self-love expressed in these lyrics:

“Had to jump off of the bridge you burned, lesson learned. And you know I dealt with your shit now I’m unconcerned, lesson learned, let it go.”

In this single, Tucker effectively showcases her smooth vocals set against the backdrop of ethereal soundscapes and dynamic drum patterns. Her lyrics are written through the lens of a person recovering from family and relationship-based trauma.

Tucker was crowned Miss Tennessee USA in 2010 and since that time she has shifted her focus from an illustrious pageant career to becoming a beloved R&B recording artist using authentic, heart-on-your-sleeve storytelling.

With over 130,000 followers on Instagram, it’s not surprising that Tucker will continue to inspire her fans with her musical vision and her messaging.



Tucker Nichol new single album artwork

She invites her listeners to rise above abusive relationships and develop more of a sense of their personal identity and empowerment. Her songwriting and the messaging it contains focuses upon removing stigmas around emotional and mental health. She achieves this by reflecting on and sharing her own perspectives and teaching her listeners to empower themselves by developing better personal boundaries in their everyday lives.



Singer/songwriter Tucker Nichol

Her new single “Not my Business” is out now on all the usual streaming platforms.

