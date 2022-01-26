Siergio new single ‘Take You Out’

After taking a hiatus following his sophomore album debut on the Billboard R&B Charts at #10, Siergio is back with ‘Take You Out’ with a visual inspired by love and intimacy on the screen.

Guided by the DJ Cool produced single ‘Take You Out’, Siergio embraces the now and invites listeners to take a ride with him and celebrate life, before it’s too late.

The Lexus Macon-directed visual captures the Sprite Way artist’s enigmatic nature while inspired by images of Black love in cinema. The couple, engulfed with one another on their trip along Malibu coast make multiple detours along their journey that swell into a moment of pure intimacy and bliss that doesn’t end until the morning.

Siergio is a gifted performer with a warm, dusky voice and an emotive, deeply personal approach to forward-thinking R&B. A native of Chicago, Siergio grew up in a musical family with a grandmother who was also a singer. Under her influence, he came into contact with the music of artists like Aretha Franklin, Donny Hathaway, Sam Cooke, and others.

He also imbibed a healthy dose of contemporary hip-hop, pop, and R&B performers. By his teens, he was writing and recording his own songs, and in 2009 he relocated to Atlanta to better pursue his career. Soon after, he expanded into acting, appearing as Chase Smith on the popular web drama Dream the Urban Musical. He also continued to raise his musical profile, opening for artists like T-Pain, Big Sean, Monica, and Robin Thicke, among others.

In 2016 Siergio delivered his debut album, Songs for the Jeep, and his sophomore full-length, This Will Hurt, was released two years later. Buoyed by the singles “On My Way” and “Temporary,” the album peaked at number one on the iTunes R&B charts.

