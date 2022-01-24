Mirabelle Fobi releases upbeat new single “Zigiyaga”

Mirabelle Bih Fobi is a Cameroonian-American nurse, singer, songwriter, model and producer. Her new single “Zigiyaga” comes out on January 24th, 2022. Her musical style is an eclectic blend of Afro funk and blues, generating a completely unique pop sound.

“Zigiyaga” (in Cameroonian means “Live Now). When we interviewed Mirabelle, she explained that the song is all about freeing yourself from the past and embracing the best possible future. In its simplest form, “Zigiyaga” is a pick-me-up catchy tune designed to brighten someone’s day.

The songwriter wrote “Zigiyaga” as a way to help her personally cope with grief after losing her parents and after two years of working as a senior nurse during the COVID-19 pandemic.



Singer/songwriter Mirabelle Fobi

Mirabelle is also a medical professional (with an MBA) working as a senior registered nurse where she manages an ICU. Her experiences working during the pandemic have inspired her to write music to offer hope to her fans and listeners during these challenging times.

The music video for “Zigiyaga” blends mid-century modern imagery with a haunting African-inspired chorus against a stunning Caribbean ocean backdrop. The video was directed by Davide Micciulla and choreographed by Daniel “Afro_Praise” and Tiffany Simone and expertly produced by Big Joe Beatz. The single and the music video blends big band sounds (reminiscent of days gone by) along with Mirabelle’s energetic and funky vocal stylings inspired by her African roots.

The messaging, upbeat tempo and energy of “Zigiyaga” is all about living life like there’s no tomorrow. “Zigiyaga” is all about experiencing each day by embracing life on its own terms with no regrets. The music video is beautifully shot and styled starting with Mirabelle’s mid-century modern look (in hot pink bodysuit along with a beehive hairdo) to the eclectic costume changes against a breathtaking Caribbean ocean backdrop. Hair and makeup for the shoot was done by Mila James.



Album art for Zigiyaga

Mirabelle’s musical influences include James Brown, Aretha Franklin, Manu Dibango, Celine Dion, Sam Cooke and Fela Kuti. She was also raised in the church (where she became a worship leader) and her parents were also musically inclined. Her music is designed to honor both her gospel and her African roots and her unique sound is a product of that combination. Soul music from the 1960s and 1970s has also been some of her biggest influences.

“Zigiyaga” is out now on all the usual streaming platforms.

