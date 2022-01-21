Vere Musiq and Agent Sasco Are “Greater!”

Singing sensation Vere Musiq and Reggae and Dancehall star Agent Sasco have collaborated on a new release entitled “Greater.” The song is a positive take on the attitude and focus we should give to priorities in life.

Vere Musiq, a performing artist from Anguilla and recent addition to the VPAL Distribution family, combines a perfect blend of classic sounds with Caribbean influences to give a vocal performance that compliments the gritty delivery of Agent Sasco’s trademark DJ style. Both artists lyrics encourage listeners to be “Greater” and not worry about the actions of others.

Vere Musiq explains “life is complicated enough having to deal with unprecedented world events and the stresses of local concerns. We don’t need to focus on other people or hate on the efforts they are making to advance themselves. We need to focus on ourselves, and our journey. Once we focus on this, greater will be our collective success.”

Produced by Wade Johnson, the track features Lamont Savory on Guitar, Donal ‘Dannie Bassie’ on Bass, Kirk ‘Kirkledove’ Bennett on Drums and Hector ‘Roots Percussionist’ Lewis on Percussions.

Vere Musiq released “Wherever You Are” in 2020 and “Calling On You” earlier in 2021 to industry acclaim. Both records showcase Vere’s vocal range and his poignant pen. He delivers huge vocal performances with moments of sweet subtlety to air sweet notes that help to punctuate the charming essence of his words.

Distributed by VPAL Music, “Greater” is available on all streaming platforms.

