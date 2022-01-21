Qyor Release Powerful Message to Ghetto Youths Worldwide

Stepping into his own Qyor
(pronounced Choir), release his sophomore single titled “Ghetto Youth”.
Produced by Sean Alaric, Ghetto Youth, shares a vivid depiction of the life
of a youth growing up in the ghetto. A powerful message over a subtle
rhythm with defined snares, Qyor lyrics are piercing and relatable to
“every ghetto is the same even if it has a different name, we feel the
same pain” Qyor.
“Working with Qyor is like magic. The ideas and melodies flow
effortlessly. He makes my job as a producer easier as he knows exactly
how he wants the record to sound” says Sean Alaric.
With a plea to the disenfranchised youth of Jamaica and beyond, the
economic toll of the current pandemic still going unaccounted for, there
are limited options for those of scant means. “Ghetto Youth” is a cry to
the youths to change the narrative, despite the cards delt in life, shift the
deck and be a little more driven to not walk the path of crime.
“Ghetto Youth” marks a highly anticipated follow-up of Qyor’s earlier
released collaboration between the multi-talented artists Dexta Daps and
Kranium “Be High”, which has racked up over 1 million streams via
YouTube and over two million streams across all leading platforms.
As a singer-songwriter, QYOR’s voice and lyrical prowess resonates an
ageless excellence that is the driving force in his music. His Exotic Soul
captures the evolution of his experiences, morphing his true sound – XOUL.
Having toured across the globe with a myriad of Jamaican Music icons like
Jimmy Cliff, Rita Marley and Tony Rebel, to name a few, Qyor has honed a
more magnetic and transparent way to tell his story and share his truth.
Social Media
Instagram https://www.instagram.com/iamqyor/?hl=en
Twitter https://twitter.com/iamqyor
YouTube https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCcNTci1hIFn4XHYOtSLvOiQ