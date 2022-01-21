Qyor Release Powerful Message to Ghetto Youths Worldwide

Stepping into his own Qyor

(pronounced Choir), release his sophomore single titled “Ghetto Youth”.

Produced by Sean Alaric, Ghetto Youth, shares a vivid depiction of the life

of a youth growing up in the ghetto. A powerful message over a subtle

rhythm with defined snares, Qyor lyrics are piercing and relatable to

“every ghetto is the same even if it has a different name, we feel the

same pain” Qyor.

“Working with Qyor is like magic. The ideas and melodies flow

effortlessly. He makes my job as a producer easier as he knows exactly

how he wants the record to sound” says Sean Alaric.

With a plea to the disenfranchised youth of Jamaica and beyond, the

economic toll of the current pandemic still going unaccounted for, there

are limited options for those of scant means. “Ghetto Youth” is a cry to

the youths to change the narrative, despite the cards delt in life, shift the

deck and be a little more driven to not walk the path of crime.

“Ghetto Youth” marks a highly anticipated follow-up of Qyor’s earlier

released collaboration between the multi-talented artists Dexta Daps and

Kranium “Be High”, which has racked up over 1 million streams via

YouTube and over two million streams across all leading platforms.

As a singer-songwriter, QYOR’s voice and lyrical prowess resonates an

ageless excellence that is the driving force in his music. His Exotic Soul

captures the evolution of his experiences, morphing his true sound – XOUL.

Having toured across the globe with a myriad of Jamaican Music icons like

Jimmy Cliff, Rita Marley and Tony Rebel, to name a few, Qyor has honed a

more magnetic and transparent way to tell his story and share his truth.

