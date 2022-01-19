TOP NINJA’s Most Recent Song “Foreign Dream” Hitting The Music Streams

New York-based TOP NINJA aka Leon Bodden, demonstrated his versatility as a musician in late 2021 by releasing the song “FOREIGN DREAM,” which got over 150k views on Instagram before its release and is currently buzzing across London, Liverpool, Manchester, UK, and many other areas. Prior to the release of FOREIGN DREAM, TOP NINJA’s fame was limited to his hometown of Hempstead, New York, New York City, and other sections of Long Island where he grew up. To put it mildly, TOP NINJA has gone global, with their voices now being heard in over 35 nations.

Beginning of the Journey

After completing a 5 years degree in Computer Science, Leon Bodden, pen name TOP NINJA, followed his passion for technical works. He worked hard to fulfill the challenging procedural work while carrying his other love for pop music until 2016 when he was first recognized by well-known rapper Big Trill. TOP NINJA excelling his skills got to the list of Up Next Mixtapes with high name artists such as Maino, Uncle Murda, Jay Critch, Young Buck, Juelz Santana, and many others. Furthermore featured in music videos with Joel Ortiz, and Fred the Godson.

In 2020, he had the notion to start his own indie label, NINJAS WORLDWIDE. He understood that by launching this project, he would be able to help a lot of artists and newcomers obtain exposure.

In 2021, he had nonstop drops plus a number of high-profile performances. He has been playing in Tampa and Clearwater, Florida, and establishing his brand “Ninjas Worldwide”. Moreover, he launched a blockbuster dubbed “Assassins Creed” which has become a highlight of his previous concerts and is now available everywhere on the internet.

People were not getting enough of the song “Assassin Creed” when TOP NINJA launched another hit “Foreign Dream” which spread like a fire over the internet even before its release. The song is an EP that begins with magical soft music giving the vibes that you feel like you are actually in a dream. The beautiful melody brings you to magical audio nirvana. Leon Bodden showed his explicit gifts of lyrics in the song with wonderful delivery matching the flow of beats. His base in freestyling proved it’s worth one more time.

The song is available on various online music platforms such as YouTube, Spotify, Deezer, making millions of streams and likes. The back-to-back hits have caused TOP NINJA monthly listeners more than 3384.

Future Plans

TOP NINJA with artist Lil varii, will continue to release new songs and perform at greater venues in 2022, so expect big things from him. Furthermore, TOP NINJA plans to release much international collaboration and unite new talent through his rap association “Ninjas Worldwide” in 2022, as well as assisting artists with exposure through his own publishing company “TOP NINJA PR” with the help of American entrepreneur Brandon Bramwell and tech genius Amitabh Joshi.

