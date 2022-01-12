Nasti Musiq releases new single – “Without You”



“Collab Bro” Thatdudesneed ft Rnb artist Nasti Musiq performs his new single “Without You”

Oklahoma-based R&B artist Harold “Nasti Musiq” Peevy has just released his latest single and music video, “Without You”. This smooth R&B melody melody tells a story about regrets following the end of a relationship.

“Without You”, with its upbeat but relaxed tempo opens with a smooth guitar riff and the mellow tones of Nasti Musiq who sings:

“I wish I’d never told you lies

And I wish I’d never made you cry.

Because to get this out my system

Because I sure know that I’m missin’

And I just can’t forgive myself”

The single clearly places the blame for the relationship breakdown on our protagonist, Nasti Musiq and his regret and loss are repeated in the chorus:

It’s driving me crazy

The fact I’m living without you baby

Livin’ without you bae

The single “Without You” is a follow up to his earlier released musical collaboration with Tylee, “Ready” which turned out to be one of 2021’s hottest, most grown and sexy R&B slow jams.

The music video “Ready” was produced by Wallace Productions.



Harold “Nasti Musiq” Peevy performing in June 2021 – Historic Greenwood District

The prolific singer/songwriter has consistently demonstrated his talent and the single “Without You” firmly places him as a mature R&B singer/songwriter and performer who is prepared to wear his heart on his sleeve in his retelling the story of this romantic journey. This single is out now on YouTube as well as all the usual streaming platforms and was produced by ThatDudesNeed.



“Nasti Musiq”

Social Media

You Tube – https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCcyduE8Ascx7iVf5xRx4Vxg

Facebook – https://www.facebook.com/yung.nasti

Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/nastimusiq/