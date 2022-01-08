Yung Dub D releases new single “Hush”

The artist, producer and songwriter, Yung Dub D has just released his latest single, “Hush” which he produced himself. Vinnie Bones and Yung Dub’s music video was directed by Robb Relo and his 38,000 followers on Instagram will no doubt be keen to sample this energetic new offering. The rapper says his aim is to connect with listeners through the power of his music.



Rap sensation, Yung Dub

“Hush” opens with Yung Dub D lyrics with smooth light smokey music in the background. In the second half, Vinnie Bones takes the place of Yung Dub D and sings his part. Overall, the track is simple but gives crooked vibes – worth listening to.

If there is one thing that makes this rising rap sensation Yung Dub D stand out from the crowd in the hip-hop world, it is that he never disappoints. In everything that he does, he exemplifies excellent songwriting and rapping, making him one of the most promising rap artists on the music scene today.



Yung Dub D

This latest release showcases his vibrant musicality, cool vibe, entertaining wordplay, and originality. The single and music video “Hush” is out now on the usual streaming platforms. Check it out.

Social Media:

YouTube Channel – https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCh7CxUxg-fL7L4XN1EyTuAA

YouTube – single – https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZmaMmgjpvPc

Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/officialyungdubd/

Twitter – https://twitter.com/Yungkbdubd

Facebook – https://www.facebook.com/kdubd1