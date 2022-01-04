2022 is The “Year of The YAUW” for Bahamian R&B Artist Zamar Yauw



“Good One” Zamar Yauw’s latest song.

Incredible Singer, Songwriter & Musician Zamar Yauw has astounded listeners and music lovers with his incredible songs like “Social Freaks” and overall pure passion for music and living his best life. You get a sense of that in each songs he releases.

He is a Bahamian-born artist, who at the age of 10, moved to Houston, Texas, the US. From the very beginning, Zamar Yauw confesses that if anything that attracted him the most, it was all things music, and for this, he credits his father from whom he gained his musical ear and as a child knew what he wished to do for a lifetime. “I found my peace in music. As a child, when I saw other artists perform or listen to their tracks, I somewhere knew what I wanted to pursue in life. Hence, my quest to reach the top of the music game in America began at a very early age and I am grateful for that,” says the young and dynamic musical talent.

Just like his name Zamar Yauw, he stands unique with his music as well and that’s how he has gained a loyal base of fans and followers, who excitingly wait for his newest tracks to drop. Highlighting the meaning behind his name, he says Zamar in Hebrew means “to make music”, and Y.A.U.W is an acronym for “You Are Ultimately Worthy”, and combining both Zamar Yauw means “To make Music You are Ultimately Worthy”. What also has made him unique in the industry is his vow to never curse or degrade women in his music.

Even amidst these trying times, last year, Zamar Yauw went ahead in releasing his freshman EP titled “Lover’s Blvd”, which included singles like “Social Freaks”, produced by Hanky, and now his latest release named “Good One”.



Zamar Yauw’s song “Social Freaks”

He has already performed at prominent venues; some of them include, The Houston Improv, San Luis Resort, The George R. Brown Convention Center, House of Blues, Warehouse Live, and also in Puerto Rico for “Taurus Takeover” at the Sheraton Hotel.

2022 is the “Year of the Yauw” for Zamar Yauw! We believe he’ll reach his highest potential and break through the music industry in a powerful way as he’s put the work in, Truly!

