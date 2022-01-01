Nino Brown Released His Music Video “Here & Now”

Hear and Now by singer-songwriter / rapper and most everything in between is his 5th video release in 3 months. The 3rd single off his upcoming album, Redbone, originally scheduled for a February release but now it’s delayed till March or April. “I decided to shop the record to some labels,” said Brown.

“Hear and Now” is a notable change from the previous releases from this album, a much more R&B vocal styling sung in a raspy falsetto. A professionally trained singer, Niño Brown cites legendary singer-songwriter and icon Sam Cooke as a long time hero. “I spent years trying to sound like him”, says Brown.

While Niño Brown is clearly excelling in the world of rap he has his sights set on a much more palatable, mainstream sound.

“I’ve really been taking in a lot of what artists like Adele and Ed Sheeran are doing”. With no plans of quitting rapping as of yet, with a song like “Hear and Now” it’s easy to envision a transition.

Hear and Now is available on all major streaming platforms.

