Bey Bright SN4; Music, Beats & Life is coming out

Indie Soul Grammy Award-nominee Bey Bright is a multi-talented artist and entrepreneur. His work has been widely praised in the independent music and literature communities. He is a great singer, songwriter, and producer.

CEO of Bright Vision Entertainment

Bey Bright is the CEO of Bright Vision Entertainment, a company that aims to inspire, excite, and entertain the masses with music and literature while promoting the message of love.

Bey Bright is hoping to pay it forward by using his business connections and many years of experience in the entertainment industry to give other budding independent musicians a stage where they can excel. Bev Smith, Audrey Chapman, Angela Stribling, Ralph McDaniels, and Harold Fisher are just a few renowned television and radio personalities who have included Bey in their programs.

First-ever independent artists to teach an online class

It was an honor for Bey to be one of the first-ever independent artists to teach an online class at the famous The Learning Annex in New York City, titled “How to Market, Distribute & Sell Your Music Independently with Bey Bright.”

Work with Bad Boy Entertainment label

Bey Bright also worked with Diddy and his Bad Boy Entertainment label as a street team/marketing coordinator in the early days of Bad Boys before deciding to start his own business.

Bey music streaming and Awards

Bey’s music has been streamed and sold more than 1 Million times worldwide. Soul Nostalgia and Soul Nostalgia 3 at number one on the UK Soul Chart throughout his tenure. Consecutive UK and US indie soul singles in the top 20 in both countries. Amazon’s number one seller List of the UK’s most popular R&B albums, as well as new releases.

Top independent soul album in Grenada, according to the Grenada Soul Chart; top R&B/soul album in the United States, according to Urban Influencer. Male Indie Soul Artist of the Year and People’s Choice Award contender for 2021. Across all major streaming platforms, Bey’s Soul Nostalgia album is getting closer and closer to reaching 1,000,000 streams worldwide.

Bey Bright hit list of songs

As a result of the indie soul singles Vibe, Feels So Right, Body Can’t Lie, Don’t Stop, Beautiful Thing, and Together as One, the R&B Soul singer, songwriter, and producer continue to gather momentum and reputation throughout the world. There are now three volumes of Bey Bright’s Soul Nostalgia collection for sale and streaming exclusively through Bright Vision Entertainment.

“Vibe,” which has Bright tamping down a bit and just wanting to get to know a girl. Before entering her “Love Zone” on “Body Can’t Lie,” Bey can easily read a woman’s body language. “Don’t Stop” is the sole tune in which he is joined by Ezinne, a prior collaborator who contributes her feminine wiles to the set’s soulful bow.

Bey Bright New song “He Can’t Love You”

Soul Nostalgia 3 is Bey Bright’s latest effort, and it features more of the retro vibes that his fans have come to expect from him. “He Can’t Love You” is the upcoming song for his fans to make his fans happy and tuned at the beginning of the year in this pandemic sickness. On January 4th, 2022, Bey Bright’s new EP SN4, Music, Beats, and Life, will be released.

We’re confident that this song “He Can’t Love You” by Bey will be a big hit like his other songs and make his fans feel more connected to him in 2022. He is going to release this song and his new EP SN4 on 4th January 2022 on YouTube so stay tuned! You can rely on Bey Bright to keep the music playing even if a pandemic strikes the planet.

