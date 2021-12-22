Kameron releases new single “No Bottom”

Singer/songwriter and Pasadena native, Kameron, has just released his new single and music video “No Bottom” which is a hip hop ode to city living.

Kameron is a prolific songwriter and creative who has penned hits for artists such as Kelly Rowland, Jacob Banks, Meaghan Trainer, Frank Ocean and many other prominent players in the music scene. He writes, produces and records and engineers all of his own music.

“No Bottom” was directed and shot by Anthony Sylvester using drones filming at night. The music video was produced by Anthony Sylvester, Maxwell Schimmel and Kameron Alexander. The single is a funky hip hop/R&B reflection of urban life: “there’s no bottom to the city” where “if you don’t believe the hype, you can “fly high”.



Singer/songwriter Kameron

The smooth musical arrangement and percussion delivers a hypnotic experience along with the awesome drone footage of the city combined with street scenes from below.

Kameron recently toured with Kane Brown and he considers himself a musician’s musician.

After high school, Kameron honed his musical skills studying under Grammy Award-winning singer/songwriter and record producer, Raphael Saadiq. Kameron then went on to work at Larrabee Studios in North Hollywood where he was mentored by world-class mixer Dave Pensado.



Performer Kameron

Since then, Kameron has signed major publishing and recording deals and worked with world-renowned artist and producers such as Frank Ocean, Jacob Banks, Kelly Rowland, Little Big Town, Parson James, LP, Meghan Trainor, Malay Ho, Arlissa, No I.D., Illenium, Jamie Miller, Michael Bolton, J.R. Rotem, Frank E, A$AP Rocky, & Alan Walker, Marshmello

With the release of this new single, Kameron is emerging as a major player for 2022.

