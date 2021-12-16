Preme drops new single, “Hopscotch”

Multi-platinum award winning artist and producer, Preme has just released his latest single, “Hopscotch” featuring Swae Lee which is out now on EMPIRE/Reps Up Records.



Multi-award winning artist and producer Preme

Preme is a Toronto-based rapper and producer. His musical vision crosses both borders and genres and his message is all about empowering others to succeed. Preme has already amassed a loyal fan base on Twitter (with almost 35K followers), Instagram (379K followers) and YouTube (202K subscribers).

Preme’s new single “Hopscotch” is about prosperity, abundance and luxury. The lyrics reference “gwap” and Teslas against an opulent musical arrangement and lush bass groove which drives the track. “Hopscotch” is the first of a series of singles which Preme plans to release over the coming year.

Opening lyrics:

Chirpin chirpin chirpin chirpin

Birdies in my ride.

Step outside

See me popping

Pulling up in my ride

All we want to do is

Feel alive

Before we die

Hopscotch is all about success, opulence and sensuality with the message communicated in a stylish hip hop package and Lyric music video produced by Fahmeedx.

Crash the limousine

Stumble out

Imma, make a scene

With the yacht

Baby girl a feen

For that gwop

You can’t even

Reach money

Tall

New Tesla with the

Software installed.

Hopscotch jump into my ride

Ride or die

Hopscotch jump into her thighs

Slip and slide



Image alt text: Rapper and producer Preme

The release of “Hopscotch” caps off an extremely productive year for Preme after the successful release of “Lost Hope” in June 2020. That single examined the oppression of black men and in particular the systemic violence in the justice system experienced by that group.

Preme has also been busy producing for artists such as Migos and Drake on the track “Having Our Way” off Culture III. Preme also announced three joint album deals with EMPIRE, Sony/ATV and Columbia. His joint label venture with Columbia sees him joining forces with Ron Perry to scout new artists to sign. Preme also announced his joint publishing company deal with Sony/ATV Music Publishing where he worked with Jon Platt (Big Jon) and this project will be signing both songwriters and producers.

When Preme first got into the music business he created buzzing mixtapes under his original name, P Reign including the release of his 2014 EP, “Dear America”. The lead single “DnF” featured Drake & Future and it was a fan favorite getting global attention. As a result, he won the “Hip Hop Video of the Year” at the 2015 Much Music Video Awards.

When he released the single, “Realest in the City” which featured Meek Mill & PARTYNEXTDOOR, he quickly shot to number one on the Billboard Emerging Artists Chart for that year.

In 2018, he joined forces with Tiësto, Dzeko, and Post Malone for the double-platinum banger “Jackie Chan”. Around the same time, his full length debut, “Light of Day” included the songs “Can’t Hang” featuring PARTYNEXTDOOR, “Hot Boy” featuring Lil Wayne, and “Callin’” featuring Ty Dolla $ign. Preme also worked with A&R for Drake’s quintuple-platinum opus project – Scorpion.

Preme also had a collaborative EP with Popcaan entitled “Link Up” led by the single “Comfortable” featuring Davido.



Rapper and singer Preme



Hopscotch single cover

Hopscotch is out now on all the usual streaming platforms. You can watch the official Lyric Video by Preme and Swae Lee for Hopscotch on YouTube.

